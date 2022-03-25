back

Inside Sadhguru's Ashram

Playground fights, super bikes and a cult-like fan following. For a spiritual guru Sadhguru’s life sounds like that of a movie star. We spent time at his ashram with the man himself. Check it out. #BrutSauce

25/03/2022 4:27 AM
  • 58.6K
  • 95

92 comments

  • Jasdeep S.
    15 hours

    This guy stopped his fake accent

  • Abdul A.
    a day

    No Comments🙏🙏

  • Santosh P.
    a day

    Such a Wit.....

  • Dibakar D.
    a day

    Promoting a charlatan, a man who's made an empire by fooling gullible people.

  • Bhaktadeep C.
    2 days

    Fake man

  • Pranit R.
    2 days

    Charlatan

  • Shallin D.
    2 days

    This is how an ideal guru should be! This is the benchmark, always doing something with prime focus to enhance human Life... I hope he lives long enough to meet most of us who like him...

  • Nagarajan A.
    2 days

    It was an interview with MAHAN Bharat proud of you

  • Manda C.
    2 days

    Nikhilu got a great chance to do interview him

  • Pravin S.
    2 days

    India has only one monk, Gaur Gopal Das ....no one else is even close in simplicity and explaining real life things like him and moreover he is a political

  • Ranneevedita R.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Kidiloski K.
    2 days

    A Fraud making soo much money by saying all kind of stupid pseudoscientific things , That's what SADguru is.

  • Ameen C.
    2 days

    He is a smart business who can influence people to sell their houses and give him.money They will feel enlightened while begging whereas he can ride is bmv

  • Anoop N.
    2 days

    Trying to make some friends in right wing ? Brit?

  • Mhiz N.
    2 days

  • Aun D.
    2 days

    Quantum ashram

  • Satish R.
    2 days

    Namskaram dhongii 🐍

  • Harshad S.
    2 days

    Looking at his belly doesn't feel like he only has one meal. Thats bloody warrior diet.

  • Drshahnawaz A.
    2 days

    He sleeps like most BJP people ...only 2 hours. 😂😂😂

  • Aritra B.
    2 days

    Cosmic vibrator 😂

