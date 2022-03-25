back
Inside Sadhguru's Ashram
Playground fights, super bikes and a cult-like fan following. For a spiritual guru Sadhguru’s life sounds like that of a movie star. We spent time at his ashram with the man himself. Check it out. #BrutSauce
25/03/2022 4:27 AM
- 58.6K
- 899
- 95
92 comments
Jasdeep S.15 hours
This guy stopped his fake accent
Abdul A.a day
No Comments🙏🙏
Santosh P.a day
Such a Wit.....
Dibakar D.a day
Promoting a charlatan, a man who's made an empire by fooling gullible people.
Bhaktadeep C.2 days
Fake man
Pranit R.2 days
Charlatan
Shallin D.2 days
This is how an ideal guru should be! This is the benchmark, always doing something with prime focus to enhance human Life... I hope he lives long enough to meet most of us who like him...
Nagarajan A.2 days
It was an interview with MAHAN Bharat proud of you
Manda C.2 days
Nikhilu got a great chance to do interview him
Pravin S.2 days
India has only one monk, Gaur Gopal Das ....no one else is even close in simplicity and explaining real life things like him and moreover he is a political
Ranneevedita R.2 days
❤️
Kidiloski K.2 days
A Fraud making soo much money by saying all kind of stupid pseudoscientific things , That's what SADguru is.
Ameen C.2 days
He is a smart business who can influence people to sell their houses and give him.money They will feel enlightened while begging whereas he can ride is bmv
Anoop N.2 days
Trying to make some friends in right wing ? Brit?
Mhiz N.2 days
I found a legit platform and people are trading and earning massively through this 💯 safe and legit bitcoin trading platform...which I traded $500 and got my profits of $5000 in just one week of trading.... click on the link below on how to get started 👇👇👇👇
Aun D.2 days
Quantum ashram
Satish R.2 days
Namskaram dhongii 🐍
Harshad S.2 days
Looking at his belly doesn't feel like he only has one meal. Thats bloody warrior diet.
Drshahnawaz A.2 days
He sleeps like most BJP people ...only 2 hours. 😂😂😂
Aritra B.2 days
Cosmic vibrator 😂