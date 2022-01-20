Inside Sania Mirza's Hyderabad Home | Brut Sauce

back

On the most stylish episode of Brut Sauce yet, our host Nihal Ranjit set out to Hyderabad to meet Sania and Anam Mirza. We found out what’s in store for Sania post her retirement, why being married to a cricketer can be boring and just how popular Izhaan is on Instagram. Check it out. #BrutSauce

20/01/2022 6:57 AM
  • 1.3M
  • 132

89 comments

  • Aiman N.
    a day

    skip to 8:30 😂 litan mar rahay 🤣🤣

  • Mohsin S.
    3 days

    Btw what is the beautiful in that house 🤔 BC kuch bhi bol dete ho India main, we call this house as an average one in Pakistan 🙄

  • Sana H.
    5 days

    Somebody brush the presenter's hair plz

  • Rizwan E.
    7 days

    the only video where your "dream" come true...

  • Atanu M.
    7 days

    😏

  • Syed A.
    23/01/2022 03:52

    شعیب پاجی کدھر ہے زرا انہیں بھی حیدرآباد کے چکر لگاؤ یارو

  • Amit D.
    22/01/2022 18:40

    yh ghode wala painting kya Majnu bhai ne bheja hain???

  • Ravinesh G.
    22/01/2022 18:01

    https://www.facebook.com/ravinesh.rana/videos/426074659241019/?fs=e&s=cl

  • Ravinesh G.
    22/01/2022 17:56

    https://www.facebook.com/ravinesh.rana/videos/471319414578796/?fs=e&s=cl

  • Ranjoy R.
    22/01/2022 16:11

    Who is it

  • Shobhit V.
    22/01/2022 15:46

    Pak team cricketer i mean his husband pht shd. Be there in entrence

  • Anamta S.
    22/01/2022 15:13

    You should comb you hair before going anywhere...🤣🤣🤣

  • Sheev O.
    22/01/2022 13:34

    Who wears shoes inside their own home ?? 🙃 And this guy seriously need some grooming !!!!!!!

  • Hrudesh K.
    22/01/2022 08:04

    two thousand ko 2000 kehte hai... 20 nahi

  • Ishaq J.
    22/01/2022 06:13

    She is Sania Malik ,,, by the way.

  • Alyssa N.
    22/01/2022 05:13

    I have seen one of the videos - Shashi Tharoor. He looked more decent and sophisticated than these 2. And the way the door was banged using the word 'Ganimut'. Brut, please don't waste your time interviewing such people.

  • Gaurav S.
    22/01/2022 04:46

    Pakistani

  • Arshiya R.
    22/01/2022 00:12

    I literally love both of them . The super sisters i must say ,they r like icons from different reigons.

  • Khurram R.
    21/01/2022 23:02

    Your dad is a builder and still installs plywood doors, should have used solid wood doors.

  • Usman R.
    21/01/2022 21:40

    Moto

