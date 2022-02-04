back

Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s Swanky 10 Floor Home

Whether it’s acting, rapping, drawing or even being a barista, Sonakshi Sinha is doing it all. Nihal Ranjit recently caught up with the talented superstar. Check it out. #BrutSauce

04/02/2022 4:27 AM
  • 545.9K
  • 108

And even more

  1. 5:41

    La vérité sur Pio Marmaï

  2. 5:39

    La vérité sur Baptiste Lecaplain

  3. 8:09

    Un jour avec Ronisia

  4. 4:42

    Édouard Mendy raconte les jours clés de sa vie

  5. 6:27

    Une vie : Doja Cat

  6. 12:16

    Entretien avec Fabrice Luchini pour "La Fontaine et le confinement"

76 comments

  • Fatima G.
    a day

    Hadia Ahmad ... my friend could be a far better interviewer than this guy...I want Saad to be at some spot like this.. .. my all wishes for you my talented friends..

  • Sumaiya N.
    2 days

    she is such a humble & talented lady ♥️

  • Nikita J.
    2 days

    she has the same coffee machine as ours ❤

  • Veer A.
    2 days

    Why tone became like Hollywood actors ? Bhes bajaye basuri

  • Sagar R.
    2 days

    Privilege privileged privileged how much money did brut give her for the interview with this moron

  • Ina D.
    2 days

    Auction 😂😂😂 All the stupid will take this panting 😂

  • Bushra S.
    3 days

    The most pathetic interview or conversation… nothing to influence… she is a ⭐️ she is such a hard working lady… don’t know what he has done 😳

  • Ashvin S.
    3 days

    Camera man you need to work on your skills seriously bro. If I was there i don’t shake my camera that much. 🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Sandeep V.
    3 days

    She is faking herself..now lets talk about salman ,,,what's ur take about salman as a co actor....she is overrated actress...

  • Dani A.
    3 days

    She is amazing,so much talent

  • Harshit S.
    3 days

    She literally copied Deepika’s dialogue from Piku. “

  • Susheela T.
    3 days

    Tatti actress

  • पद्मनाभम् स.
    3 days

    Make up pot ke gandi kitni lagti hai

  • Rahul D.
    3 days

    Kya hi dekhna h isko or iske ghar ko😤😤😤😤

  • Abbas B.
    3 days

    "Ok bye karti yeh naari" would be so goooood

  • Mujtaba S.
    3 days

    Dude should've atleast got a haircut and a better wardrobe showing up on TV like that

  • Sreekar K.
    3 days

    When do they guys stop copying & mimicking Hollywood and western accents and jargon .. doing something Original guys

  • Priya V.
    4 days

    I don’t like the guy who is interviewing coz he is not letting her one proper sentence, grow up brut

  • SikReen K.
    4 days

    10 floors 😜

  • James S.
    4 days

    He went for hug end up shaking hands.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.