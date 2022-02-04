back
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s Swanky 10 Floor Home
Whether it’s acting, rapping, drawing or even being a barista, Sonakshi Sinha is doing it all. Nihal Ranjit recently caught up with the talented superstar. Check it out. #BrutSauce
04/02/2022 4:27 AM
- 545.9K
- 4.9K
- 108
76 comments
Fatima G.a day
Hadia Ahmad ... my friend could be a far better interviewer than this guy...I want Saad to be at some spot like this.. .. my all wishes for you my talented friends..
Sumaiya N.2 days
she is such a humble & talented lady ♥️
Nikita J.2 days
she has the same coffee machine as ours ❤
Veer A.2 days
Why tone became like Hollywood actors ? Bhes bajaye basuri
Sagar R.2 days
Privilege privileged privileged how much money did brut give her for the interview with this moron
Ina D.2 days
Auction 😂😂😂 All the stupid will take this panting 😂
Bushra S.3 days
The most pathetic interview or conversation… nothing to influence… she is a ⭐️ she is such a hard working lady… don’t know what he has done 😳
Ashvin S.3 days
Camera man you need to work on your skills seriously bro. If I was there i don’t shake my camera that much. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Sandeep V.3 days
She is faking herself..now lets talk about salman ,,,what's ur take about salman as a co actor....she is overrated actress...
Dani A.3 days
She is amazing,so much talent
Harshit S.3 days
She literally copied Deepika’s dialogue from Piku. “
Susheela T.3 days
Tatti actress
पद्मनाभम् स.3 days
Make up pot ke gandi kitni lagti hai
Rahul D.3 days
Kya hi dekhna h isko or iske ghar ko😤😤😤😤
Abbas B.3 days
"Ok bye karti yeh naari" would be so goooood
Mujtaba S.3 days
Dude should've atleast got a haircut and a better wardrobe showing up on TV like that
Sreekar K.3 days
When do they guys stop copying & mimicking Hollywood and western accents and jargon .. doing something Original guys
Priya V.4 days
I don’t like the guy who is interviewing coz he is not letting her one proper sentence, grow up brut
SikReen K.4 days
10 floors 😜
James S.4 days
He went for hug end up shaking hands.