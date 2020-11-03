back
Ira Khan Says She Was Sexually Abused At 14
"We are all tiny, inconspicuous, inconsequential living beings in the cosmos and I should stop taking myself so seriously." The privilege and pain of being Ira Khan.
03/11/2020 4:06 PMupdated: 03/11/2020 4:07 PM
Pankaj G.13 hours
Neeraj K.14 hours
I think I wasted my 8 minutes watching a star kid unnecessarily. She could have told her parents, there are more outstanding issues in the world.
Haya B.15 hours
just listen to the whole thing :)
Hammad S.15 hours
Mõriena N.15 hours
Ira, we Muslims complains only to Allah swt about our internal problems not to public unless it is related to crimes etc. Do pray your namaz & talk to him via dua'...everyone goes thru depression etc in life, we get strength only by being close to our creator for protection & contentment in life. Be strong & keep your life secrets to yourself. Do not 'Aib' yourself in public. It doesn't do any good to you. Allah swt will re-arrange your life back as it suits you but do keep your namaz. All the best my little girl. 💖💖💖
Rafia H.15 hours
I don't find it convincing. Over confident like father
Aman B.16 hours
Iram B.16 hours
Garla V.16 hours
Jyoti J.18 hours
Dimple A.18 hours
Shubhangi A.20 hours
This is a very badly edited and titled video. The point of the conversation is NOT what has been portrayed. Before sensationalising anything, try to be sensitive
Siraj S.21 hours
Amir K.21 hours
The problem is problems. They are seeking solutions for first world problems in a third world country.
Harald E.21 hours
Komal P.a day
Watch this , shes Amir khan”s daughter . Really good
Priyanka S.a day
To express inner self n express the inner fight in front of the world is really bold. People will anyway judge u. Because until n unless people feel the same way u feeling they will not understand. But there is no need to make them understand either. It can happen with anyone.. Sadness n depression without a valid reason in our opinion. But its okay to feeel like this. U will over this just by simple minor help of family, friends and doctor.. Such a good video. Many people facing it sd learn that its not only them who are going through this. Even the so called well. Privileged people do fave these issues. But all we need is to fight n have patience with hundrerd percent hope
Arjyama L.a day
God bless you, and it's terribly brave of you to share your ordeal. Wish you lots of luck
Shabnam M.a day
You are a strong girl Ira....Maa Sha Allah Stay blessed
Dan C.a day
Many like me know this kid from when she was born. Daughter of Mr Perfect. The way she picked those words and expressed them were amazing. Every child should be taught to express what they are going through. It's very important to not to let them go through certain situations which can leave a scar for life. This is my humble request to every doting parent