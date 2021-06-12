back
Irrfan Khan On Bollywood Vs Hollywood
"In Hollywood, the centre is the story, the power of the story." The late Irrfan Khan spoke about his experiences working in Indian and international films in this 2015 conversation... Thanks to INKtalks for the footage.
12/06/2021 4:27 AM
35 comments
N. N.5 days
Hollywood always focusses on storytelling and always chooses the perfect actor for a particular role. But in bollywood only the star kids and some old actors still maintaining their images get chance to come on screen. They don't even give audition for the role.
Gaytree D.6 days
Hollywood is world class and Bollywood look like sewage
Debasis B.6 days
What an actor!!!how motivating d thoughts r!! Gone too early...🙏🙏
Raj S.14/06/2021 11:24
Commonly it's like that but Malayalam filim industries produces all aspects of life in the filim so many examples are there
Hasan D.14/06/2021 07:34
Derin S.14/06/2021 03:47
Why malayalam film industry makes a mark.
Shiba S.13/06/2021 18:52
This man is still living in my heart. Irrfan ❤️
Bhavana C.13/06/2021 18:47
, Love him and miss him so much❤
Urooj S.13/06/2021 15:54
Gurudev K.13/06/2021 09:58
Well explained by him
Shilpa Z.13/06/2021 09:44
Each and every work of him is a milestone with so much excellence that he stand out than main lead. Your voice is really that no one can forget. ❤️
Joydip M.13/06/2021 04:46
It is not only about bollywood...it is everywhere...we are so much of a hero/superhuman worshipping society...from films to politics...we expect someone to alleviate us of all our sufferings rather than decide on our own destiny...and that belief itself fails us time and again
Mukesh I.13/06/2021 01:36
Vidhan S.13/06/2021 01:14
That’s the difference!
Siddharth S.12/06/2021 20:06
Emmanuel D.12/06/2021 18:54
Still can't believe that he is no more...😔
Angel J.12/06/2021 18:24
Bibek B.12/06/2021 17:55
Sonal D.12/06/2021 16:34
Also they try not to copy mostly new ideas and from books innovative. In Bollywood either Tamil or Hollywood ideas very very few directors making films like films others just want to sale and make it hit what is public like for e.g item song ….
Gurbakhshinder S.12/06/2021 16:09
Legend..you gone too early..