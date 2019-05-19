back
Is This Film Based on Sridevi’s Death?
"Wink" sensation Priya Prakash Varrier made her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. But why did the film’s trailer cop so much criticism on social media? 😉🛁😕
05/15/2019 1:07 PMupdated: 08/26/2020 1:39 PM
64 comments
Sreenivas V.05/19/2019 06:46
Another historical coverage by butt India , Keep educate us more
Vyashu A.05/19/2019 01:35
That old man Bonny mush have done something wrong so he fells its reflecting him....😂😂😂...the writer chose the right actress 😂😂
Shivam S.05/18/2019 09:18
God bless her and her career.
Sam I.05/18/2019 04:15
Acting is different than Winking !
Surya S.05/18/2019 03:49
That is how our youth are getting educated through cinema.It is nothing but soft porno.
Yogitha R.05/17/2019 16:45
Jhanvi kapoor only deserve to do the sridevi bopic movie
Suparna C.05/17/2019 13:55
Overacting ki dukaan! 😂 And when you debut with a film called Shridevi Bungalow, which looks like a b-grade film, don't expect to become the next Deepika Padukone. This movie will only demean the legendary actress Shridevi.😏
Na E.05/17/2019 07:25
Kottooe
Abhinav Y.05/17/2019 04:14
overacting ka 50 rupya kaat
Rajveer S.05/16/2019 19:35
india mein movies sirf do hi tarah ki dekhi jati hain porn or Sirf porn. Sunny leone and Mia :D yeh wink vink apni samajh k bahar hai ;)
Ali05/16/2019 16:56
Mahwish Lodhi tum bhi try karlo movie mein isse to bahaut hi better ho tum
Kannan S.05/16/2019 15:21
She must thank jio ! She couldnt hv become so popular without it
Saba R.05/16/2019 15:04
Wah Kya baat h
Arun M.05/16/2019 14:53
Kutoos uyirr baaki ellam myrr�😂
Prashant S.05/16/2019 09:57
Koi nahi dekhega
Sanidhya S.05/16/2019 08:47
Maybe coz she has too much make up on her now😏
Rajan S.05/16/2019 06:47
poor acting even by the looks of this little trailer
Shaista P.05/16/2019 06:41
dude look at her eye makeup its dope
Srividhya B.05/16/2019 05:49
Nayanthara can play this role😉
Binu S.05/16/2019 05:16
Kuttoos Fens like here