back

ITBP Constable's Singing Goes Viral

Arjun Kheriyal may be deployed at the chilly India-China border, but his talent has warmed the hearts of many fellow citizens. 🎤🎶

06/15/2019 5:03 AM
  • 109.9k
  • 108

And even more

  1. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  2. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

  3. Trolls Target Ranu Mondal Over Makeover

  4. When Sushmita Sen Became Miss Universe

  5. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  6. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

93 comments

  • Krishna S.
    11/10/2019 01:21

    Bahut badiya

  • Deepak S.
    09/10/2019 07:14

    He is Very Nice singer.

  • Ranjieet D.
    08/02/2019 16:44

    Joy hind . Luv u. Uummmaaaahhhh

  • Suhail A.
    07/29/2019 04:01

    U won our hearts jai hind

  • Suhail A.
    07/29/2019 04:01

    What a voice

  • Roshan M.
    07/18/2019 01:16

    Amazing voice and kesri movie super hit

  • Vinod N.
    07/14/2019 17:25

    🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Santosh M.
    07/08/2019 15:37

    no worries. Current govt will divert flooded area to dry one..

  • Pushpa K.
    06/27/2019 17:11

    Jai hind

  • Mahesh G.
    06/19/2019 11:44

    Jai hind

  • Eva Z.
    06/19/2019 08:55

    Love u sir... Every soldier is hero... Salute u and respect from Pakistan

  • Sami Q.
    06/19/2019 06:19

    Good keep singing it keeps you away from Sucides

  • Himanshu D.
    06/19/2019 05:46

    Jai Hind sir and nice song🤗😀🙏

  • Parkash T.
    06/19/2019 04:31

    Nice sir 🙏🌹🌹🌹

  • Ashish K.
    06/19/2019 02:55

    Jai hind

  • Varun C.
    06/18/2019 18:14

    Jay hind

  • Yamna K.
    06/18/2019 11:18

    Their soldiers can only sing well. 😄

  • Brut India
    06/18/2019 10:20

    Another example of how India's armed forces have talent:

  • Jr M.
    06/18/2019 09:30

    salute u...n ur awesome voice

  • Abhishek M.
    06/18/2019 07:34

    Jai Hind