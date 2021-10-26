back

James Michael Tyler who played Gunther on "Friends" has died

For many, he will forever be Gunther, Central Perk's aloof waiter who's unrequited love for Rachel culminated in the last episode of "Friends." James Michael Tyler died at age 59 after a battle with cancer.

26/10/2021 10:52 AM
  • 43.6K
  • 16

Portraits

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 2:10

    The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA

  3. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  4. 5:28

    Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

  5. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  6. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

10 comments

  • Shantanu D.
    03/11/2021 20:16

    He looks like Russel Crowe with the Cap 🧢 On

  • Sangeetha V.
    30/10/2021 09:43

    RIP

  • Muhammad A.
    28/10/2021 21:52

    :(

  • Yusra A.
    28/10/2021 18:20

    ❤️🥺

  • Gaurav P.
    27/10/2021 09:02

    With cap n black beard he kind of look like hindustani bhau...😂😂😂

  • Aniket G.
    27/10/2021 04:49

    His voice base, amazing!

  • Smita S.
    27/10/2021 03:01

    He was in Friends not central perk

  • Lorraine P.
    27/10/2021 00:58

    Awwweh rest in peace ....

  • Junaid A.
    26/10/2021 15:36

    https://www.facebook.com/CheckGari/photos/a.564968590632782/1284275378702096/?type=3

  • Tanay S.
    26/10/2021 12:22

    RIP - James aka Gunther

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.