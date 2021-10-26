back
James Michael Tyler who played Gunther on "Friends" has died
For many, he will forever be Gunther, Central Perk's aloof waiter who's unrequited love for Rachel culminated in the last episode of "Friends." James Michael Tyler died at age 59 after a battle with cancer.
26/10/2021 10:52 AM
10 comments
Shantanu D.03/11/2021 20:16
He looks like Russel Crowe with the Cap 🧢 On
Sangeetha V.30/10/2021 09:43
RIP
Muhammad A.28/10/2021 21:52
:(
Yusra A.28/10/2021 18:20
❤️🥺
Gaurav P.27/10/2021 09:02
With cap n black beard he kind of look like hindustani bhau...😂😂😂
Aniket G.27/10/2021 04:49
His voice base, amazing!
Smita S.27/10/2021 03:01
He was in Friends not central perk
Lorraine P.27/10/2021 00:58
Awwweh rest in peace ....
Junaid A.26/10/2021 15:36
Tanay S.26/10/2021 12:22
RIP - James aka Gunther