back

Janhvi Kapoor On What It’s Like To Be Gen-Z

“Instagram, social media, the internet can really mess you up”. Janhvi Kapoor opens up to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her generation, and how it makes her feel prehistoric at times. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage!

14/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 1.1M
  • 188

And even more

  1. 2:36

    The Italian Dancer Who Calls Odisha Home

  2. 3:01

    Alia Bhatt: Inspiration In Perspiration

  3. 6:05

    Abhay Deol's Unconventional Choices

  4. 3:26

    Healing The World Through Belly-Dancing

  5. 5:11

    How Divya Dutta Learnt To Fit Into Bollywood

  6. 6:49

    Janhvi Kapoor On What It’s Like To Be Gen-Z

172 comments

  • Roshika A.
    9 hours

    कितनी बड़ी नौटंकी की दुकान हो करीना कपूर

  • Roshika A.
    9 hours

    करण और करीना एक जैसे है

  • Sajjal K.
    10 hours

    videos During Pregnancy | https://youtu.be/md1nx_JNSmA

  • Wajahat H.
    14 hours

    It was only jhanvi who got me through this interview. The moment kareena would say something, i would be like " please chup kar yaar". So much over acting

  • Fatima B.
    15 hours

    Wow she is super cute and decent.

  • Samia A.
    17 hours

    https://youtu.be/uOyvMQL0Y50

  • Bhagyashree B.
    17 hours

    kareena is full of overacting ki dukan...fakeness kutkut k bhara pada hai ..old lady

  • Ashish C.
    19 hours

    Jokers

  • Divya C.
    20 hours

    Kareena ji auntie ji gareebi mitao

  • Sofiya A.
    a day

    Just hate the accent and the giggly giggly attitude

  • V P.
    a day

    Jahnvi's confession towards the end of this video is 👍

  • V P.
    a day

    I liked Jahnvi here as she didn't mince her words n using hindi rather than that nautanki kareena. Give us some fresh faces Bollywood other than these ......

  • Joshi G.
    a day

    South ka Soutens beti 😭

  • Hasan B.
    a day

    jhanvi ne saamlo

  • Ro N.
    a day

    Bekwaasss

  • Amulya R.
    a day

    Yeh bate toh phone par bhi hosakti thi 🤣🤣🤣

  • Rahul J.
    a day

    Crap

  • Waghmare S.
    a day

    The name should be bekar ki baatein

  • Seema S.
    2 days

    I just don't understand the category of questionnaire, here.....like, asking if she answers the call without someone pre informing through text? What the fuck! Content, depth, meaning, issues, current affairs...where are these important aspects? In fact, where did you leave your brain? What are you guys upto? Such a disappointment.😒😑🤮

  • Varsha V.
    2 days

    Gbbgbvbbbbbbbbvvbbgbgbnbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbhbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbfbgbbgbbbggbgbvbbbgbbbhghh:h

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.