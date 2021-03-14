back
Janhvi Kapoor On What It’s Like To Be Gen-Z
“Instagram, social media, the internet can really mess you up”. Janhvi Kapoor opens up to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her generation, and how it makes her feel prehistoric at times. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage!
14/03/2021 6:57 AM
- 1.1M
- 7.1K
- 188
172 comments
Roshika A.9 hours
कितनी बड़ी नौटंकी की दुकान हो करीना कपूर
Roshika A.9 hours
करण और करीना एक जैसे है
Sajjal K.10 hours
videos During Pregnancy | https://youtu.be/md1nx_JNSmA
Wajahat H.14 hours
It was only jhanvi who got me through this interview. The moment kareena would say something, i would be like " please chup kar yaar". So much over acting
Fatima B.15 hours
Wow she is super cute and decent.
Samia A.17 hours
https://youtu.be/uOyvMQL0Y50
Bhagyashree B.17 hours
kareena is full of overacting ki dukan...fakeness kutkut k bhara pada hai ..old lady
Ashish C.19 hours
Jokers
Divya C.20 hours
Kareena ji auntie ji gareebi mitao
Sofiya A.a day
Just hate the accent and the giggly giggly attitude
V P.a day
Jahnvi's confession towards the end of this video is 👍
V P.a day
I liked Jahnvi here as she didn't mince her words n using hindi rather than that nautanki kareena. Give us some fresh faces Bollywood other than these ......
Joshi G.a day
South ka Soutens beti 😭
Hasan B.a day
jhanvi ne saamlo
Ro N.a day
Bekwaasss
Amulya R.a day
Yeh bate toh phone par bhi hosakti thi 🤣🤣🤣
Rahul J.a day
Crap
Waghmare S.a day
The name should be bekar ki baatein
Seema S.2 days
I just don't understand the category of questionnaire, here.....like, asking if she answers the call without someone pre informing through text? What the fuck! Content, depth, meaning, issues, current affairs...where are these important aspects? In fact, where did you leave your brain? What are you guys upto? Such a disappointment.😒😑🤮
Varsha V.2 days
Gbbgbvbbbbbbbbvvbbgbgbnbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbhbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbfbgbbgbbbggbgbvbbbgbbbhghh:h