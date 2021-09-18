back
Javed Akhtar On Internet Trolls
Javed Akhtar is a favourite target of trolls, but why is he more sad than angry about that? He explained in this 2018 interview...
18/09/2021 5:27 AM
- 70.5K
- 803
- 89
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
87 comments
Pratul Karmokar9 hours
If it does not matter then why drag Kangana in defamation case?
Albert G.2 days
But, what if, u were a shit.
Usman Q.3 days
I dont agree with him.. he make people unhappy and he is confused person.
Akash K.3 days
Sale harami chor he tu
Saravanan C.3 days
Ommala Dei
Jagdish M.4 days
🤣🤣🤣
Shyam S.4 days
The NARCISIST Intellactual & Flag Bearer of Sheikh-U-Allah-Rrr-Is(la)m
Sangeeta W.5 days
Whatever negative u are saying abt other people is actually true for you. Have u ever realised how venomous you are?
Hardeo A.5 days
Go live with Taliban's to taste what is free country
Hari S.5 days
shame. should go back to Islamic country who exported.
Adarsh R.5 days
he is right... there's far more difference between Trolling someone and Criticizing someone....and also in Abusing Someone because he is not aligning with your beliefs..
Chiranjeeb B.5 days
He is an anti-national and Brut is a supporter of anti-national
Santosh K.5 days
He is a boody fool , deshdrohi
Jaya P.5 days
Troller's are sanghi fools
Tisony B.6 days
So this stupid fellow compares any group of people with terrorist 🙄🙄 let him be responsible and then preach the world with his free gyan 😂😂 this guy has lost his senses and he should have understood 1 thing, RSS and VHP has millions of people and they follow the discipline and work for the country. If they were like some Islamic terrorist- ISIS or Taliban, guys like him wouldn't have been in India. But still we have betrayers who spit venom against country , living in the same country 🙄🙄
Yogesh V.6 days
If don't like anything by heart then negative vibration comes out. Nowhere current policy and RSS are detrimental to interest of India
Kulbhushan B.6 days
Ise khte hain gddar inko itna fame mil gya yhan rh k jvani me puri fame hasil kr li. Tb Dr ni lga. Ab pta ni kya scene Hai. Ye or munvvr Rana. Alg hi lfda Hai inka. Shabana azmi Irfan khan qaifi azmi nvazuddin etc in logon ko to koi dikkt ni Hai.
Pattamadai S.6 days
Islamic Fanatic is Javed Akhtar Swine
Ravi P.6 days
You now understand when you are in the situation. Why are you bothering when you are pure like pak.
Andrew H.6 days
Akhtar is a misguided hindutva puppet.