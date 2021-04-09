back

Jaya Bachchan's Journey From Cinema To Parliament

She was an accidental actor before she fell in love with her job. She took a break at the peak of her career. But her trajectory took an unusual turn when she took to politics. Today, she turns 73.

09/04/2021 5:27 AM
  • 199.5K
  • 158

And even more

  1. 6:54

    You Should Care About The New Rafale Revelations. Here's Why

  2. 4:58

    Who Is Mukhtar Ansari?

  3. 5:25

    Jaya Bachchan's Journey From Cinema To Parliament

  4. 2:39

    Chhattisgarh Journalist Recalls Phone Call From Maoists

  5. 3:54

    Four Things Indian Politicians Don’t Want You Doing

  6. 5:52

    Remember Saloni Daini, Aka Gangu Bai From “Chhote Miyan”?

151 comments

  • Deepak K.
    16 minutes

    What a stalwart you are Jaya Bhaduri ji. Adore your independent view. 🙏

  • Raji K.
    17 minutes

    One of favourite actresses but lost all those charisma and fan following because of her attitude and rudeness. Now you are trying to promote her through such posts ! Now she needs media 😡 She is rudeness personified 👎👎

  • Umesh S.
    21 minutes

    Dual Role bollywood actress

  • সোমালী
    35 minutes

    Stop refering actors as "accidental actors" ..

  • Ghulam M.
    43 minutes

    Is BC ko chitter lagne Chahiye ai bari mina kumari ki chutti karne. Really sick lady

  • Rumi B.
    an hour

    Highly unimpressive! Highly arrogant! Supporting Mamta Banerjee and identifying Mamta as progressive shows her poor knowledge about the State of West Bengal. Why not we parcel Mamta to Maharashtra, let's see the reaction of that State

  • Swarnadeep B.
    an hour

    Without the successful Bengali directors at her back, she would have been unknown.

  • Lamana D.
    an hour

    Always la la bla bla unhappy soul

  • Dhruv S.
    an hour

    We will always remember your smiling, beautiful face. your laughter Your voice, your personality ..we shall keep all our memories close to our hearts ..❤❤shine bright like a diamond ❤❤🌻🌼🌺

  • Subhash A.
    2 hours

    Samajwadi party and democracy don't go together.

  • Rahull D.
    2 hours

    Buddhi

  • Krishant S.
    2 hours

    Opportunist

  • Meera K.
    2 hours

    Happy Birthday Jajaji.

  • Tazirul H.
    3 hours

    only Modi bhaks .. can not like her activities

  • Ganesshh B.
    3 hours

    Whenever Rekha comes to limelight this bong goes bonkers: )

  • Soma B.
    3 hours

    She’s looking like a clown with the red topi

  • Snigdha B.
    3 hours

    C has lost all respect becoz of her temper nd rude behavior

  • Anjani S.
    3 hours

    Now just a drama lady

  • Nandita S.
    3 hours

    She is a bitter and sour faced apology for a woman ! She has allowed her personal life to mar her public image !

  • Maria G.
    3 hours

    She needs to improve her behaviour

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.