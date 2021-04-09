back
Jaya Bachchan's Journey From Cinema To Parliament
She was an accidental actor before she fell in love with her job. She took a break at the peak of her career. But her trajectory took an unusual turn when she took to politics. Today, she turns 73.
09/04/2021 5:27 AM
151 comments
Deepak K.16 minutes
What a stalwart you are Jaya Bhaduri ji. Adore your independent view. 🙏
Raji K.17 minutes
One of favourite actresses but lost all those charisma and fan following because of her attitude and rudeness. Now you are trying to promote her through such posts ! Now she needs media 😡 She is rudeness personified 👎👎
Umesh S.21 minutes
Dual Role bollywood actress
সোমালী35 minutes
Stop refering actors as "accidental actors" ..
Ghulam M.43 minutes
Is BC ko chitter lagne Chahiye ai bari mina kumari ki chutti karne. Really sick lady
Rumi B.an hour
Highly unimpressive! Highly arrogant! Supporting Mamta Banerjee and identifying Mamta as progressive shows her poor knowledge about the State of West Bengal. Why not we parcel Mamta to Maharashtra, let's see the reaction of that State
Swarnadeep B.an hour
Without the successful Bengali directors at her back, she would have been unknown.
Lamana D.an hour
Always la la bla bla unhappy soul
Dhruv S.an hour
We will always remember your smiling, beautiful face. your laughter Your voice, your personality ..we shall keep all our memories close to our hearts ..❤❤shine bright like a diamond ❤❤🌻🌼🌺
Subhash A.2 hours
Samajwadi party and democracy don't go together.
Rahull D.2 hours
Buddhi
Krishant S.2 hours
Opportunist
Meera K.2 hours
Happy Birthday Jajaji.
Tazirul H.3 hours
only Modi bhaks .. can not like her activities
Ganesshh B.3 hours
Whenever Rekha comes to limelight this bong goes bonkers: )
Soma B.3 hours
She’s looking like a clown with the red topi
Snigdha B.3 hours
C has lost all respect becoz of her temper nd rude behavior
Anjani S.3 hours
Now just a drama lady
Nandita S.3 hours
She is a bitter and sour faced apology for a woman ! She has allowed her personal life to mar her public image !
Maria G.3 hours
She needs to improve her behaviour