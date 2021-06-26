back

Johny Lever: The Story Behind The Laughs

The sweat and the tears of India’s most recognisable comedian… Thanks to Jesus Media for the footage.

26/06/2021 8:27 AM
  • 975.8K
  • 295

And even more

  1. 3:40

    Brut a suivi le champion de skate Vincent Matheron à Marseille

  2. 3:01

    Comment les Français sont vus par les Suisses

  3. 5:16

    Comment "Sex and the City" a mis en lumière la sexualité des femmes

  4. 2:04

    Meriem Ben'Mbarek raconte le quotidien des femmes marocaines

  5. 4:27

    3 moments qui ont changé la vie de Marina Rollman

  6. 5:08

    Rencontre avec un collectionneur de cartes Pokémon

229 comments

  • Musrine A.
    4 hours

    This is so true that after struggle it comes happiness.

  • Boy H.
    5 hours

    In bollywood Johny bhai n Paresh Rawal comedy r topmost n they'll will remain top to our future generation also

  • Iiraa S.
    6 hours

    ni pn yg kita suka tgk tu lawak

  • Suren Y.
    6 hours

    He is legend of indian comedy

  • Sifa B.
    7 hours

    💎

  • Lawrence D.
    9 hours

    Thank you for this video

  • Hare R.
    11 hours

    He is truly inspiring

  • Akanba T.
    12 hours

    God is good all the time Amen

  • Babar P.
    15 hours

    The most comically expressive and multifarious actor in the industry ... Hardly fails to entertain

  • Sharon K.
    a day

    He is one in a million theirs no one like him in Bollywood. He’s brilliant at what he does hats off to you Johnny lever the legend!!

  • Deepak R.
    a day

    👌👌

  • Taetso K.
    a day

    Send me u what's app number

  • Bina R.
    a day

    Very humble human being, worth being applauded for all his hard work, and perseverance 👌🌹

  • Parul B.
    a day

    I feel this video should have been little more longer .. this is real struggle , real fame

  • Lakshmi N.
    a day

    Thx Nice

  • Lakshmi N.
    a day

    Great , Lucky personality

  • Rajani S.
    a day

    My dad used to watch his stand up show about cricket. Still one of the funniest acts I've seen in my life! And this was before stand up was cool.. what a freaking legend!

  • Kashyap P.
    a day

    God is the strength ♥️.. love his daughter too,jamie

  • Imran K.
    a day

    Converted bigot And spit on u brut always promoting a person nailed to cross

  • Ayn F.
    a day

    Do good for others. It will come back in unexpected ways. 🙏👇 https://youtu.be/UoXvLhaJ9tI