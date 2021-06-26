back
Johny Lever: The Story Behind The Laughs
The sweat and the tears of India’s most recognisable comedian… Thanks to Jesus Media for the footage.
26/06/2021 8:27 AM
- 975.8K
- 15.6K
- 295
229 comments
Musrine A.4 hours
This is so true that after struggle it comes happiness.
Boy H.5 hours
In bollywood Johny bhai n Paresh Rawal comedy r topmost n they'll will remain top to our future generation also
Iiraa S.6 hours
ni pn yg kita suka tgk tu lawak
Suren Y.6 hours
He is legend of indian comedy
Sifa B.7 hours
💎
Lawrence D.9 hours
Thank you for this video
Hare R.11 hours
He is truly inspiring
Akanba T.12 hours
God is good all the time Amen
Babar P.15 hours
The most comically expressive and multifarious actor in the industry ... Hardly fails to entertain
Sharon K.a day
He is one in a million theirs no one like him in Bollywood. He’s brilliant at what he does hats off to you Johnny lever the legend!!
Deepak R.a day
👌👌
Taetso K.a day
Bina R.a day
Very humble human being, worth being applauded for all his hard work, and perseverance 👌🌹
Parul B.a day
I feel this video should have been little more longer .. this is real struggle , real fame
Lakshmi N.a day
Thx Nice
Lakshmi N.a day
Great , Lucky personality
Rajani S.a day
My dad used to watch his stand up show about cricket. Still one of the funniest acts I've seen in my life! And this was before stand up was cool.. what a freaking legend!
Kashyap P.a day
God is the strength ♥️.. love his daughter too,jamie
Imran K.a day
Converted bigot And spit on u brut always promoting a person nailed to cross
Ayn F.a day
