Kabir Singh: 5 Reasons The Movie Got Hate

In the MeToo era, this new film found box-office success and feminist backlash in equal measure. \n\nWhat was your reaction to Kabir Singh?
370 comments
Puja D.07/30/2019 04:15
Love you Sahid Kapoor 😘😘😙😚😗😝😝
Ziaul H.07/29/2019 09:01
Kat pora actor
Ronit M.07/29/2019 07:21
movie which demotivates ..teenagers age between 15 to 18....coz lack of maturity...nd push them in2 drugs for their nonsense nd inmaturity love...this is true...its n entertaining movie...bt the fat is fact....some ppl take dis movies in a serious manner which is harmful fr them
Anjum A.07/29/2019 04:02
Aowsam movie. Shahid did a good job.
Siddhartha G.07/28/2019 08:35
Somebody should tell shahid bhai us mei acting tune hi ki h toh obviously connected feel na krna weird hota
Pradeesh K.07/28/2019 07:38
Imagine a film like Hannibal series in bollywood...
DrMamatha K.07/28/2019 07:18
Aftr all its a film...just watch the film. ..thats it..
Samar B.07/28/2019 05:03
People are influenced by cinema n believe it as real life.. that's why simran need Raj.. n some feminist influenced by rockstar.. Katya karu katya kru 🤣🤣🤣
आयुष स.07/27/2019 12:51
I committed to be that much passionated in regards of my dreams...
Shubham S.07/26/2019 17:58
Feminism k naam me randi rona lga rkha aaj kl !!
Sawab A.07/26/2019 16:49
Yes it is..
Priti S.07/25/2019 16:47
I'm totally disturbed by the sentence "mere bandi hai wo" There are two meanings of the word "bandi" 1. Captivate 2. Beloved
Saurabh S.07/25/2019 08:01
Always a fun to make fun of others
Arfath M.07/24/2019 15:16
Bai role were played by Arpita khan
Vivek S.07/24/2019 11:32
This movie doesn't make any sense all chutiyaape h bs or kch nahi there is nothing good massage for our society.
Rouf R.07/24/2019 08:42
Quentin Tarantino
Sunil K.07/24/2019 07:56
Best movie...jou sali women issues per bolta hei....o pehele khud ko dekhe...khud ki beti ko dekhe....khud ki environment ki women dekhe....sale sub kuch modern kurke..ish feminist ko aub saram aati hei a film per....khud ko upar saram karna Sikh jau...ur culture ko accept karo....then buk buk karo gandi feminist!!?!
Ipsita G.07/24/2019 06:08
That's why I didn't even watch the movie. Trailer accha nahi laga nahi dekha, jisko accha laga wo dekhega! Done!
Sabita N.07/23/2019 16:58
Love u saheeeed uuuumah
Eswar V.07/22/2019 13:37
Feminists give support to Hima das who won gold medals for us