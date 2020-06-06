back

Kalki On Her "Unconventional" Tag

“The odd one out.” A half-Caucasian woman raised in Tamil Nadu, Kalki Koechlin shared her life story at the Ishq FM show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. 😎

06/06/2020 12:57 PM
20 comments

  • Surbhi V.
    2 days

    Vv9o..vv

  • Arfat J.
    2 days

    Nice interaction

  • Nilam V.
    3 days

    What a stupid question to ask someone if their unconventional nature is planned 😐

  • Penelope L.
    3 days

    Thanks. Interesting

  • Lalitha S.
    4 days

    very mature actor and very insightful comments

  • Deepanjali R.
    4 days

    Its for uh kareena he was too old and i was young...😂😂😂

  • Brut India
    4 days

    The actor spoke about how her daughter is brightening up her lockdown: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kalki-koechlin-on-motherhood-daughter-sappho-music-films-lockdown-6417772/

  • Preity Y.
    4 days

    It hit me when she said ‘ u can still love the person and not be able to live together’ 💓

  • Viki K.
    5 days

    The most ugliest woman ever ... Doesn't even know how to act ...

  • রূপম ভ.
    5 days

    Taimoor ki amma having an emotional orgasm when Kalki mentioned her christian schooling but showed her egg face when she mentioned the name of her Tamil village. ♦️💥 Such hindu phobes who keep their sons name after an invader who committed genocides of Hindus, erected pillars of hindu skulls shouldn't be given platform. 🔻 But alas there are hindu phobes in media too.

  • Satya P.
    5 days

    She explained that her marriage didnt work because of age gap...to kareena kapoor....🤦🤦🤭

  • Sameen I.
    5 days

    💖💖💖

  • Kanu P.
    5 days

    " I'm Constantly Changing " ❤️ Loved that!

  • Moshiur R.
    6 days

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-52608589?fbclid=IwAR2NEIPSQcO7LJ3k2WZw_8cJmMQi3ku7pYBbUpbx-tS5Seyes6mKTksXMQQ Look at how they treat innocent people who protest against tyranny. India needs to be put down immediately. If china attacks India we all will join forces and take down India.

  • Elina P.
    6 days

    I lv her so much good actress😘

  • Taraneh K.
    6 days

    How is she ‘half Caucasian’? Both her parents are French.

  • Sarbani M.
    6 days

    Kalki's amazing!

  • Mahmood S.
    6 days

    Lovely interaction. Thanks

  • Bharat A.
    6 days

    Brut India... Can we just keep Karina Kapoor

  • Mon L.
    6 days

    Indi