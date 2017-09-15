Kangana Ranaut calling Bollywood out

Kangana Ranaut isn't done calling Bollywood out!
Neha D.09/17/2017 13:24
Kangana is mind blowing... After her interview I have become her fan..
Soumen B.09/17/2017 05:18
She is revolutionary.. No doubt in that.. Well done 👍👍
Pinky N.09/16/2017 18:53
She speak true...but some people think that...she was mad..but I love his confidence...keep growing dear
Yasoda G.09/16/2017 18:13
Brave women...inspiration fr all....respect
Malvika K.09/16/2017 18:06
Bravo...
Ankita G.09/16/2017 17:40
ya katha kahuthili
Subhasmita K.09/16/2017 17:30
she is brave😘😘and In India no1 can digest this..
Kuhee D.09/16/2017 17:21
Chandu Bhat
Sankar N.09/16/2017 17:15
, you thought she is done with attention seeking? Think again
Nikita A.09/16/2017 17:02
I really love the confidence this woman carries Siddhya
Rahul T.09/16/2017 16:46
, watch the whole video on YouTube. It's Lit.😂
Sheikh L.09/16/2017 16:42
watch ds 😜😜
Haritha A.09/16/2017 16:12
I think I have to dance like kangana for you to understand
Sou R.09/16/2017 16:06
tr fav
Namratha S.09/16/2017 15:36
👌🏻
Gaurav R.09/16/2017 15:22
https://youtu.be/bHnsSV8B3qE
Sayantani G.09/16/2017 15:18
cause i have vagina re?? Tf. 🤣🤣
Gøür M.09/16/2017 15:08
Hd kr rhi hai woman ko respect nhi milti nhi milti respect ka mtlb sbko teri trah bnana pdega kya Abhi jinko respect krni hogi voh tere khane k bina hi kr lenge
Vignesh B.09/16/2017 14:48
She's a brave & unique star in bollywood..! and i'm waiting for your movie
Aman R.09/16/2017 14:23
Fakol