Kangana Ranaut Vs. Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut dissed Ranbir Kapoor for avoiding a question about politics. This is what Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt said in response. 👀
1175 comments
Abhijeet S.07/02/2019 14:55
when someone ask me about indian politics 😭😭😂😂
Gitanshu V.06/26/2019 09:36
Well said kangna ❤
Tooba K.06/11/2019 10:20
Mental kangana
Tooba K.06/11/2019 10:17
Kangana stupid han fazul ke larka aurat
Shakil I.06/10/2019 19:00
I find Alia Bhatt smart here ....
Shakil I.06/10/2019 18:58
Ei kangana Joni ek nombor kamur manuh dei... Kunubai kiba kouk ba nokouk tair ki ahe Jai ... Mukhor agot camera dekhilei nijoke gyani dekhabole jata boke... Murkho ejoni ek nombor...
Adnan A.06/10/2019 17:18
Kangana will join politics and most probably bjp in comming future
Rita T.06/10/2019 16:31
Yeh pagal hai.
Akshay B.06/10/2019 15:20
Kangana ranaut is correct
Mohammed F.06/10/2019 09:10
In democracy you dont have the right to be quiet?? Please tell kangana you have the right to be silent too
Amod D.06/09/2019 17:33
Bitch k
Rohini A.06/07/2019 19:33
Jyda achha h moh band karna hi..agar knowledge naa ho...miss kangna.. Maine dekhe h tmhre politics Maine view saare Ke saare.. Sab olte and Bina fact ke
Rama K.06/06/2019 17:48
Fighting against Nepotism.....all we can say is kudos to her 🤣🤣😂😂
Soumi D.06/06/2019 12:40
Kangana has a mind over her shoulder not like Alia who is a stupid average looking starkid.
Rahul Y.06/06/2019 01:59
This lady is totally mad
Sushma S.06/05/2019 13:08
Undoubtedly she is brave lady😘
Karan G.06/05/2019 06:35
Screw star kids
Sakander M.06/03/2019 23:06
Thats real india 70 years after separation from British Raj they are communities so surpressed they cant voice their opinions in public bit like in UK
Aishwarya R.06/03/2019 13:13
Ryt kangna
Sailesh M.05/30/2019 01:55
Kangana is now qualified for BJP Alia seems more matured!