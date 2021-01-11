Sriti Jha Narrates What Being An Asexual Is Like
What Anushka And Family Did During The Lockdown
Kangana Vs. The World
The Life of Bollywood Leading Lady Parveen Babi
Gone Too Soon, The Quiet Superstar
Narendra Modi’s Beard And His Political Face
191 comments
Sunil N.a day
She needs psychiatrist seriously....
Sama Z.a day
She is a psycho
Kiran M.2 days
Hahahaha love her
Arunav C.2 days
Braveheart??? What the...
Prem D.2 days
Mental
Prem D.2 days
Publicity stunts waste bodies
Sunita N.2 days
She is a basket case and has lost her marbles. She needs to be institutionalised.
Mukesh R.2 days
She is queen of Bollywood
Veera S.2 days
Narcisist
Javeriah A.2 days
She needs immediate medical attention...she has never done a great work except for creating controversy....do learn something from Sonu Sood Likes
Ajay J.2 days
Lunitic 🤣
Naresh K.2 days
What’s wrong did Brut found in all those confrontations other than their desperation to make fun on her assuming she represents BJP.
Vidyadhar K.2 days
She lost her mind she became andh batkh leader
Samra A.2 days
Beside all this, she is fire
Sushma N.2 days
Wah Kay double standards hi aap logo ke.kal tak jis ke Wah Wah karte the.aaj us ke buraye kar rahe ho.agar kisi cheej kisi hak ke liye awaz uthana arrogant hi.to sab Ko Aisa hona chahiye.dekh nahi rahe ho film industry me survive karna kitna mushkil hi.ander Ander se kitna sada hua system hi aise me Apne jagah banay rakhna kitna mushkil hi.aap sab log judgemental ho rahe ho.aisa nahi karna chaie.aur yeh mat boolo pehle awaz usee ne uthaye the Sushant ke liye.apna ghar be tudwa liye.usee Kay shok tha ghar tudwane ka.
Desi J.3 days
Brut the headline says the world . 1st question is Brut India the representative of the 'World' please don't coin such a word and lower your reputation Brut. Let public decide please stop coining and taking sides of bollywood mafia .
Bindya G.3 days
She speaks where it is not required Some things could b true but not all She has an opinion on everything
Arcanjoe J.3 days
She has guts to speak
Binati P.3 days
😜
Mallika M.3 days
She is a mafia queen...behaves so!!!..Pride goeth before a fall..