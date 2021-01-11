back

Kangana Vs. The World

Her followers call her Bollywood’s braveheart but is there really more to her public brawls online?

11/01/2021 10:53 AM
  • 171.5K
  • 205

191 comments

  • Sunil N.
    a day

    She needs psychiatrist seriously....

  • Sama Z.
    a day

    She is a psycho

  • Kiran M.
    2 days

    Hahahaha love her

  • Arunav C.
    2 days

    Braveheart??? What the...

  • Prem D.
    2 days

    Mental

  • Prem D.
    2 days

    Publicity stunts waste bodies

  • Sunita N.
    2 days

    She is a basket case and has lost her marbles. She needs to be institutionalised.

  • Mukesh R.
    2 days

    She is queen of Bollywood

  • Veera S.
    2 days

    Narcisist

  • Javeriah A.
    2 days

    She needs immediate medical attention...she has never done a great work except for creating controversy....do learn something from Sonu Sood Likes

  • Ajay J.
    2 days

    Lunitic 🤣

  • Naresh K.
    2 days

    What’s wrong did Brut found in all those confrontations other than their desperation to make fun on her assuming she represents BJP.

  • Vidyadhar K.
    2 days

    She lost her mind she became andh batkh leader

  • Samra A.
    2 days

    Beside all this, she is fire

  • Sushma N.
    2 days

    Wah Kay double standards hi aap logo ke.kal tak jis ke Wah Wah karte the.aaj us ke buraye kar rahe ho.agar kisi cheej kisi hak ke liye awaz uthana arrogant hi.to sab Ko Aisa hona chahiye.dekh nahi rahe ho film industry me survive karna kitna mushkil hi.ander Ander se kitna sada hua system hi aise me Apne jagah banay rakhna kitna mushkil hi.aap sab log judgemental ho rahe ho.aisa nahi karna chaie.aur yeh mat boolo pehle awaz usee ne uthaye the Sushant ke liye.apna ghar be tudwa liye.usee Kay shok tha ghar tudwane ka.

  • Desi J.
    3 days

    Brut the headline says the world . 1st question is Brut India the representative of the 'World' please don't coin such a word and lower your reputation Brut. Let public decide please stop coining and taking sides of bollywood mafia .

  • Bindya G.
    3 days

    She speaks where it is not required Some things could b true but not all She has an opinion on everything

  • Arcanjoe J.
    3 days

    She has guts to speak

  • Binati P.
    3 days

    😜

  • Mallika M.
    3 days

    She is a mafia queen...behaves so!!!..Pride goeth before a fall..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

