Kapil Dev On How He Became A Cricketer
"Anything but studies.” The audience was in splits as Kapil Dev revealed how he got interested in cricket in this speech from 2019. The Haryana Hurricane turns 62 today. Thanks to Viral Bollywood for the footage!
06/01/2021 5:27 AM
68 comments
Sridhar S.4 days
Super sir.
Paresh P.4 days
Kapil hi you are a no 1 history in India
Chandana B.4 days
I am always a big fan of you. God bless
Sutapesh C.5 days
Excellent exampalery discovery by best all rounder of Indian cricket🏏 rightly there is little difference between 0 and 💯 for a real fighter in every walk of life.
Rakesh C.5 days
GREAT PA JEE
Jayeeta B.5 days
How handsome still now...really.
Shivaji G.5 days
Beautifully said by the Great Kapil Dev.👍👍
Shrishti N.5 days
Energetic Awesome Interview
Urmi S.5 days
I love this man to the moon n back🥰😍😘💟
Jayaram K.5 days
Kapil... Legend not only at cricket, but also at heart.. A true, selfless and hardworking sports personality... ❤🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏
Joe A.6 days
Too Good. It was really great !
Harish O.6 days
He is the only sportsperson I adore above all....Massive respect
Ajmal S.6 days
It's about how you much u r willing to sacrifice, suffer & embrace...all at the same time
Chakraborty S.6 days
Great sir
Ankush A.6 days
Wow! It's awesome ❤️
Kamala B.6 days
Sir Kapil best speech and mind blowing reply to the audience.
Manoj K.7 days
great sportsman
Ajitya P.7 days
G
Shyam K.7 days
Woooow
Vishal S.08/01/2021 05:25
Just the right motivational speaker... Live in the moment..❤️