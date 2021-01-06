back

Kapil Dev On How He Became A Cricketer

"Anything but studies.” The audience was in splits as Kapil Dev revealed how he got interested in cricket in this speech from 2019. The Haryana Hurricane turns 62 today. Thanks to Viral Bollywood for the footage!

06/01/2021 5:27 AM
  • 215.1K
  • 97

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  2. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  3. 1:34

    More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

  4. 3:03

    Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

  5. 2:11

    Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

  6. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

68 comments

  • Sridhar S.
    4 days

    Super sir.

  • Paresh P.
    4 days

    Kapil hi you are a no 1 history in India

  • Chandana B.
    4 days

    I am always a big fan of you. God bless

  • Sutapesh C.
    5 days

    Excellent exampalery discovery by best all rounder of Indian cricket🏏 rightly there is little difference between 0 and 💯 for a real fighter in every walk of life.

  • Rakesh C.
    5 days

    GREAT PA JEE

  • Jayeeta B.
    5 days

    How handsome still now...really.

  • Shivaji G.
    5 days

    Beautifully said by the Great Kapil Dev.👍👍

  • Shrishti N.
    5 days

    Energetic Awesome Interview

  • Urmi S.
    5 days

    I love this man to the moon n back🥰😍😘💟

  • Jayaram K.
    5 days

    Kapil... Legend not only at cricket, but also at heart.. A true, selfless and hardworking sports personality... ❤🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏

  • Joe A.
    6 days

    Too Good. It was really great !

  • Harish O.
    6 days

    He is the only sportsperson I adore above all....Massive respect

  • Ajmal S.
    6 days

    It's about how you much u r willing to sacrifice, suffer & embrace...all at the same time

  • Chakraborty S.
    6 days

    Great sir

  • Ankush A.
    6 days

    Wow! It's awesome ❤️

  • Kamala B.
    6 days

    Sir Kapil best speech and mind blowing reply to the audience.

  • Manoj K.
    7 days

    great sportsman

  • Ajitya P.
    7 days

    G

  • Shyam K.
    7 days

    Woooow

  • Vishal S.
    08/01/2021 05:25

    Just the right motivational speaker... Live in the moment..❤️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.