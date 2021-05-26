back

Karan Johar: Hero Or Villain?

Successful director, producer, talk show host, social media influencer, he is all rolled into one. As he turned 49 on May 25, here's looking at why he receives so much hate...

26/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 175.9K
  • 119

108 comments

  • Rajalingam D.
    2 hours

    Ambassador for Nepotism..,

  • Lata K.
    5 hours

    Don't show your fat face....all fat faces are suspect you and Rajeev Masand

  • Sherry S.
    6 hours

    I don't care what selfish and shirt minded people have to say... He has made significant contribution to the film industry... Today it's a representation of India and its culture for many abroad

  • Gitika K.
    6 hours

    He is truely a flag bearer of nepotism.. He only promote starkids. He doesnot wants outsider n he is the most notorious person for me. Just hate him like hell, Boycott his movie.

  • Neena K.
    9 hours

    Villiannnn

  • Prem S.
    9 hours

    Karan is a gay.forget the most selfish gay.

  • Adornicia N.
    9 hours

    Please show good things not these kind of things

  • Ghuman G.
    19 hours

    karan one of kind one day i like to drink coffee with karan i Love bombay velvet i dont know why people not none my business i love karan ❤️

  • BM R.
    21 hours

    Brut has been engaged in white washing the image of well known assholes. Be it politicians like Nehru or so called celebrities of the mafia controlled bollywood. Unfortunately, you are trying to fool the educated and intelligent people who have the ability to do research and find out the truth. You'll have better luck influencing the rikshawallas and tehlewallas who have created these so called celebrities with their hard earned money.

  • Mithun S.
    a day

    Company ka Trans ... total thraas...

  • Nidhi J.
    a day

    And i thought Brut only shows some sensible things... but i was wrong

  • Neelam J.
    a day

    I mean johar

  • Neelam J.
    a day

    Vulgur cheap

  • Ashim R.
    2 days

    Homo ha sala

  • Tapaswini J.
    2 days

    This one video is enough for me to unfollow this page!

  • Bia M.
    2 days

    Na hero....na villain.... he is big choooo****ya

  • Mukka V.
    2 days

    Useless idiot n joker

  • Asid K.
    2 days

    King 👑 of NEPOTISM & lover of starkids and abuser of upcoming male talent through his gandoo behaviour!!!

  • A.r. A.
    2 days

    Gay

  • Tashi G.
    2 days

    Ladyboy

