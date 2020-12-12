back

Kareena, Ananya, Fashion And The Kitchen

“I have stopped going to the gym because I don’t have gym looks to give and serve.” Hear what Ananya Panday had to say about airport and gym looks and getting trolled in a candid chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Filmy Mirchi show.

12/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 1K

889 comments

  • Sanjana B.
    5 hours

    whyyyyyyyyyyy

  • Priya R.
    5 hours

    No way not a single girl want to be like Ananya. She is not exist like a actress

  • Nayna A.
    5 hours

    No one wants to be like Ananya ! 🙄

  • Reema M.
    6 hours

    B

  • Geeta B.
    6 hours

    Joker Ananya

  • Veena R.
    6 hours

    What a waste of a content.. they are discussing character “ pooh “, like its a legend or Something.. 🤦🏽‍♀️

  • Hina H.
    7 hours

    Still kareena looks gorgeous .and this ananya bimbo should have some flesh or her body ..she speaks like she reherse for this stupid tone .she is absolutely fake with her tone..

  • Rinku S.
    8 hours

    Two dumb gals having dumb conversations like really who cares

  • Fati M.
    8 hours

    We wanna dress and be like ananya? Since wheeen!

  • Indira P.
    9 hours

    Gosh!! These negative comments.. don't watch if you don't like.simple as that🙄

  • Suchetana S.
    9 hours

    Wow! Rich people! -_-

  • Mimi M.
    9 hours

    She knows wat she is doing She Just give a damn on trolls...

  • Jeet B.
    11 hours

    Bumbum er bou

  • Renu K.
    12 hours

    Bull shit

  • Yogesh U.
    13 hours

    Her papa never went to coffee with Kiran 🤣

  • Sarah W.
    16 hours

    reminds me of u imitating her accent 😂😂

  • Shanti R.
    17 hours

    These people need to get a life, lmao

  • Aishwarya J.
    19 hours

    Your favourite

  • Priya P.
    19 hours

    Fuck the shit up ap

  • Vanessa R.
    19 hours

    She sounds so awful speaking english listen to yourself youmg lady

