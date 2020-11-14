back
Kareena And Her Mother-In-Law Talk Parenting, Career
“If a woman leaves the child and goes to work then she is not a good woman.” Sharmila Tagore talks about work-life balance on Filmy Mirchi’s show What Women Want.
14/11/2020 8:27 AM
1405 comments
Navneet K.4 hours
<3 KAREENA is great relationships wise and professionally too, even her MIL says that!!
Papli D.12 hours
A very poised and graceful lady who has kept her maiden name but sadly nothing of her own lineage or culture in her children. Such a shame she could not celebrate both cultures when she sounds so progressive. So so sad...there is nothing Bengali about her...just a name.
Piyush S.15 hours
Both actresses waste .. Sud go and die
Priya A.15 hours
Wonderful Conversation
Christina G.15 hours
Hate kareena but luv Sharmila ❤
Savitri S.17 hours
Sharmila tagore ji well said and so much to learn from you🙏
Shweta C.17 hours
Very nice nd too honest lady ,which shows in her words
Sati S.18 hours
Still you look much much more beautiful than your daughter in law
Rai S.19 hours
Thats one thing that bothers me as a Bengali. She just gave up on the Bengali component. Her kids dont have Bengali names. Not even a middle name. They call her amma and not Ma (bengali). They dont speak Bengali or do anything Bengali. She just cut off the Tagore side from her kids. Like they have no connection to Bengal, to Shantiniketan, to Literature... even the grandkid is named Taimur.. an equivalent of Hitler in context of Indian History... like they live in a bubble devoid of their past.
Huma S.20 hours
What elegance Sharmila has... wow!! Whatever she said is really impressive.
Ruma K.20 hours
Sharmila is always sweet n ever grren ❤️❣️🙏👌👌👍👍
Ambika R.21 hours
Well said👏just love chat between SaaS N bahu...
Sadia Q.a day
Very classy women and spoken really well 👏 👍
Sharmin H.a day
She is so well spoken
Pournima T.a day
What a interview ... 👍
Sarada V.a day
Nice
Jaspreet K.a day
Speak very nicely
Susheel K.a day
For riches like you and others riches it is indeed very difficult to manage family and work balance rather than a middle class family lady working as well taking care of family. It will be quiet difficult for riches like yours and others since you have to get up at 6 am and hit the gym then yoga bla bla and then work since you dont have managers and servants which ofcourse is not 1 and i assume min 10-20 to take care of chores.. And o god finally look at middle class lady who have much more managers and servants and endoresements etc etc..at her door step. How madam how do manage so much of pressure, work, kids, family.. What is reason behind this management.. Pls put aome light so that these middle class working ladies can learn something from you all...awww such harworking ladies..
Uma G.a day
Nice to see Kareena respecting her mominlaw... A mominlaw who DESERVES respect too.
Chhiti P.a day
Nepotism at its highest