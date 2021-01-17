back
Kareena And Nora On Breaking Stereotypes
She came from Canada. She was called "talentless". But a quitter she wasn't. In this conversation with Kareena, Nora Fatehi opened up about her struggles with stereotypes as she tried to make a place for herself in the Indian entertainment world. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage!
17/01/2021 4:27 PM
88 comments
Sagunsunil P.2 hours
Luv for Nora from London. You rock gal.
Samarth S.6 hours
Indians are sex starved Simple !!!!!
Neeraj S.6 hours
Just see the difference, the interviewer has achieved what ever she has, as she got a launchpad by the Family. While Nora is self made, nothing was served on a platter for her. This is what makes Nora--special & the other one just mediocre.
Happy S.6 hours
Nora is far better good looking and best dancer than kareena shahid Khan
Farah H.7 hours
Sorry to say... but if she really go for acting, people like you will cick har out first
Gopal S.10 hours
All these shitty actors and actresses are trying sooo hard to look soo good on media since all their black deeds have been exposed...these 2 bitches included...all fake and bullshit stories which never happened with them....
Uma K.a day
Nora admire you.
Tashi N.a day
Boycott...
Pooja C.a day
Kareena😆 Dammit she just wanted gossips. Useless 😂😂
Ajit J.a day
Kareena baby making machine
Mustafe J.a day
Happy New year
Arveena K.2 days
Beautiful comments ... Think only a mature person who is enough educated can talk so confidently.... Not the druggies ...😩
Mohdabdullahpara M.2 days
Mohd.Abdullah.para ILove.you and. NORA.ANS. YES. LOVERS. NO
Mohdabdullahpara M.2 days
Kashmir. Night Times. 12 17 Am
Pritha A.2 days
So much struggle. Teary eyes
Rahima L.2 days
Why do these actors and actresses think they are doing a highly enlightening work like some miracle work or some sort of favour to the world Get over yourselves you people would sell your soul and sleep with anyone to get a film or a role
Vivak K.2 days
Itvk
Kaisar R.2 days
Nora madam is beautiful and iconic dancer
Kaisar R.2 days
Karina looks very pregnant
Usha C.2 days
That casting director was right