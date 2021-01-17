back

Kareena And Nora On Breaking Stereotypes

She came from Canada. She was called "talentless". But a quitter she wasn't. In this conversation with Kareena, Nora Fatehi opened up about her struggles with stereotypes as she tried to make a place for herself in the Indian entertainment world. Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage!

17/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 980K
  • 108

88 comments

  • Sagunsunil P.
    2 hours

    Luv for Nora from London. You rock gal.

  • Samarth S.
    6 hours

    Indians are sex starved Simple !!!!!

  • Neeraj S.
    6 hours

    Just see the difference, the interviewer has achieved what ever she has, as she got a launchpad by the Family. While Nora is self made, nothing was served on a platter for her. This is what makes Nora--special & the other one just mediocre.

  • Happy S.
    6 hours

    Nora is far better good looking and best dancer than kareena shahid Khan

  • Farah H.
    7 hours

    Sorry to say... but if she really go for acting, people like you will cick har out first

  • Gopal S.
    10 hours

    All these shitty actors and actresses are trying sooo hard to look soo good on media since all their black deeds have been exposed...these 2 bitches included...all fake and bullshit stories which never happened with them....

  • Uma K.
    a day

    Nora admire you.

  • Tashi N.
    a day

    Boycott...

  • Pooja C.
    a day

    Kareena😆 Dammit she just wanted gossips. Useless 😂😂

  • Ajit J.
    a day

    Kareena baby making machine

  • Mustafe J.
    a day

    Happy New year

  • Arveena K.
    2 days

    Beautiful comments ... Think only a mature person who is enough educated can talk so confidently.... Not the druggies ...😩

  • Mohdabdullahpara M.
    2 days

    Mohd.Abdullah.para ILove.you and. NORA.ANS. YES. LOVERS. NO

  • Mohdabdullahpara M.
    2 days

    Kashmir. Night Times. 12 17 Am

  • Pritha A.
    2 days

    So much struggle. Teary eyes

  • Rahima L.
    2 days

    Why do these actors and actresses think they are doing a highly enlightening work like some miracle work or some sort of favour to the world Get over yourselves you people would sell your soul and sleep with anyone to get a film or a role

  • Vivak K.
    2 days

    Itvk

  • Kaisar R.
    2 days

    Nora madam is beautiful and iconic dancer

  • Kaisar R.
    2 days

    Karina looks very pregnant

  • Usha C.
    2 days

    That casting director was right

