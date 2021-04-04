back

Kareena Kapoor And CarryMinati Talk Cyber Bullying

From cyber laws to becoming CarryDeol and finally CarryMinati, the YouTuber spills the beans to Kareena Kapoor on a Filmy Mirchi show.

04/04/2021 5:27 AM
  • 342K
  • 141

125 comments

  • Tahir S.
    an hour

    sir

  • Ankit T.
    an hour

    Ye to whi baat ho gyi ki Baba Asharam Ladkio ki saftey ke baare me baat ker rha ho

  • Shivaji R.
    2 hours

    He looks like one baphoon

  • Sundus H.
    5 hours

    burn.in.hell liar... he doesnt take.anyones permission... y wud anyone give him.permission.to abuse?

  • Satish K.
    8 hours

    I doubt he took permission for all his roasts...

  • Sanjith S.
    8 hours

    The biggest cyber bully giving sermons on bullying

  • Abhinav K.
    10 hours

    https://youtu.be/6JWEC_mWWG0

  • Rachita S.
    12 hours

    As carry said that "hamein kisi pe bhi vedio banane se phele permission leni padti hai usse or usse pta hota hai ki hum uspe vedio bana rahe hai ya roast krr rahe hai " so basically my question is ki matlb carry k saare vedio scripted the ? Or agar YouTube vs tiktok vali vedio scripted thi yaani ki carry ne amir Siddiqui se permission li thi to phir Amir ne strike kiyun mara vedio kiyun down hui matlb ye hamein chutiya bana rahe hai 🙄

  • Rinki N.
    12 hours

    Brut should find a better job, curryminaughty should find another planet to live on, curryina should retire.

  • Divanshu B.
    13 hours

    Aapka asli naam Ajay नगर hai 😂😂

  • Abhinav T.
    14 hours

    She must watch her Roast before asking her question about women safety 😂

  • Jatin S.
    16 hours

    Carryminati and women safety? What an irony. Ye insaan jitna cringe hai usse jyada ironic hai😂

  • Anindita B.
    17 hours

    Cyber bully taking about cyber bullying, of course!!! 🤦👏 Wow Brut, major research is needed to be done!

  • See W.
    a day

    Toxic

  • Irfan S.
    a day

    Who the fuck wears headphones during an interview. Such a twat.

  • Sufiyaan M.
    a day

    Bhaiyon Galiyan Bakna shuru kro. Bahut scope hai😮

  • जान अ.
    a day

    Talks about women safety with carry...Lol.... Tell me about his single video where he didn't use abusive language based on gender and in one of the roast video he was abusing a guy by saying BETI.. REALLY??? IS BETI INFERIOR???

  • Naveen R.
    a day

    He is a bully who abuses and insults people in the name of comedy and entertainment. Most of his target audience are kids and he is ruining them. People should not pay attention to this school drop out!

  • Nazrol I.
    a day

    hero Alom se permission lekar kiya🤐

  • Bilawal A.
    a day

