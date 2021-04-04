back
Kareena Kapoor And CarryMinati Talk Cyber Bullying
From cyber laws to becoming CarryDeol and finally CarryMinati, the YouTuber spills the beans to Kareena Kapoor on a Filmy Mirchi show.
04/04/2021 5:27 AM
125 comments
Tahir S.an hour
sir
Ankit T.an hour
Ye to whi baat ho gyi ki Baba Asharam Ladkio ki saftey ke baare me baat ker rha ho
Shivaji R.2 hours
He looks like one baphoon
Sundus H.5 hours
burn.in.hell liar... he doesnt take.anyones permission... y wud anyone give him.permission.to abuse?
Satish K.8 hours
I doubt he took permission for all his roasts...
Sanjith S.8 hours
The biggest cyber bully giving sermons on bullying
Abhinav K.10 hours
https://youtu.be/6JWEC_mWWG0
Rachita S.12 hours
As carry said that "hamein kisi pe bhi vedio banane se phele permission leni padti hai usse or usse pta hota hai ki hum uspe vedio bana rahe hai ya roast krr rahe hai " so basically my question is ki matlb carry k saare vedio scripted the ? Or agar YouTube vs tiktok vali vedio scripted thi yaani ki carry ne amir Siddiqui se permission li thi to phir Amir ne strike kiyun mara vedio kiyun down hui matlb ye hamein chutiya bana rahe hai 🙄
Rinki N.12 hours
Brut should find a better job, curryminaughty should find another planet to live on, curryina should retire.
Divanshu B.13 hours
Aapka asli naam Ajay नगर hai 😂😂
Abhinav T.14 hours
She must watch her Roast before asking her question about women safety 😂
Jatin S.16 hours
Carryminati and women safety? What an irony. Ye insaan jitna cringe hai usse jyada ironic hai😂
Anindita B.17 hours
Cyber bully taking about cyber bullying, of course!!! 🤦👏 Wow Brut, major research is needed to be done!
See W.a day
Toxic
Irfan S.a day
Who the fuck wears headphones during an interview. Such a twat.
Sufiyaan M.a day
Bhaiyon Galiyan Bakna shuru kro. Bahut scope hai😮
जान अ.a day
Talks about women safety with carry...Lol.... Tell me about his single video where he didn't use abusive language based on gender and in one of the roast video he was abusing a guy by saying BETI.. REALLY??? IS BETI INFERIOR???
Naveen R.a day
He is a bully who abuses and insults people in the name of comedy and entertainment. Most of his target audience are kids and he is ruining them. People should not pay attention to this school drop out!
Nazrol I.a day
hero Alom se permission lekar kiya🤐
Bilawal A.a day
♥