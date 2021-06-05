back
Kareena Kapoor And Kunal Kemmu Talk Paparazzi Culture
With photos of their children Taimur and Inaaya regularly going viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared their concerns about paparazzi culture in this Filmy Mirchi show.
05/06/2021 1:27 PM
- 307.2K
- 1.8K
- 49
46 comments
Priyanshi R.a day
Abusing someone through your phone screen wow people have lots of time . if they really wanna comment then there are so many good videos go there and spread positivity . Am not a fan of these both but yess abusing someone in comments that's totally wrong
Ashish M.a day
Yeh sab gahr baith ke discuss kar lete
Bilal A.a day
Kareena seems least interested, lol.
Kristo C.2 days
Bhosadikey khud bulatey hain photo khichwaney aur yha baatey chod rahey hain
Afshan K.2 days
India k serious issues
Sumudra V.2 days
What I HOPE YOU LIKE IT? huh! Excuse me I LOVEEEEE IT. and I love you 💞😊
Ananya K.2 days
omw to unfollow this page
Veenutha A.2 days
Two scholars talking important thing here....discuss in ur dinning hall..
Jean W.2 days
I love the fact his brain only sees positive comments. 😂 brilliant.
Navdeep B.2 days
Kunal: 'I cant even go to social media and say ... etc etc ' Kareena: ( at regular intervals without even seeing in what context she is responding)): exactly... han..... yeah.... Lolz, Bebo- tu behan Bebo hi hai🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🙏
Madhumita C.2 days
Who is interested anyways to c ur kids .... they grow to become druggies.
Rohan A.2 days
Ginn aaha raha hain tum logo ko dekhe...are you humans...do you think your children will be blessed ..badduva lagegi kareena didi..try to help people...atleast at this time....not to show off your stinking dung life...I respect you as a mother...but as a citizen when you have lot to do you unhumane people gossip....is this what life is kareena...everyone has their family.....they are fighting....I am not saying you are wrong....but stand united when in need...tell your husband ji nawab to show his nawabgi...now...and help in need.......I swear to god I will never ever fucking watch infected unhumane dung people movies or their shit dickhead face......thu... .
Shalahuddin M.2 days
koyi Kareena ko kaam di la do,oh pagol ho jara ha hey,😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Amaar K.2 days
Blatant Ghamand.
Anjum K.2 days
Look who s Talking . Lol..Uh PR arranges for the paps ..And then ull blabber shit . KAREENA the biggest Hypocrite and arrogant trash bin . Pls post important News ..Dnt degrade by posting these rogues
Sneha K.2 days
If media was sensible they would not have given you any coverage
عا ج.2 days
raja Hindustani ka kalu 😂😂
Pallavi A.2 days
All credit goes to media ...y can’t they be considered as Normal kids..media has given so much hype to taimur
সুবিনয় ম.2 days
F off
Ravi S.2 days
Sometimes I really wish that, there must be unlike button too here