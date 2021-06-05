back

Kareena Kapoor And Kunal Kemmu Talk Paparazzi Culture

With photos of their children Taimur and Inaaya regularly going viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared their concerns about paparazzi culture in this Filmy Mirchi show.

05/06/2021 1:27 PM
  • 307.2K
  • 49

46 comments

  • Priyanshi R.
    a day

    Abusing someone through your phone screen wow people have lots of time . if they really wanna comment then there are so many good videos go there and spread positivity . Am not a fan of these both but yess abusing someone in comments that's totally wrong

  • Ashish M.
    a day

    Yeh sab gahr baith ke discuss kar lete

  • Bilal A.
    a day

    Kareena seems least interested, lol.

  • Kristo C.
    2 days

    Bhosadikey khud bulatey hain photo khichwaney aur yha baatey chod rahey hain

  • Afshan K.
    2 days

    India k serious issues

  • Sumudra V.
    2 days

    What I HOPE YOU LIKE IT? huh! Excuse me I LOVEEEEE IT. and I love you 💞😊

  • Ananya K.
    2 days

    omw to unfollow this page

  • Veenutha A.
    2 days

    Two scholars talking important thing here....discuss in ur dinning hall..

  • Jean W.
    2 days

    I love the fact his brain only sees positive comments. 😂 brilliant.

  • Navdeep B.
    2 days

    Kunal: 'I cant even go to social media and say ... etc etc ' Kareena: ( at regular intervals without even seeing in what context she is responding)): exactly... han..... yeah.... Lolz, Bebo- tu behan Bebo hi hai🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙏

  • Madhumita C.
    2 days

    Who is interested anyways to c ur kids .... they grow to become druggies.

  • Rohan A.
    2 days

    Ginn aaha raha hain tum logo ko dekhe...are you humans...do you think your children will be blessed ..badduva lagegi kareena didi..try to help people...atleast at this time....not to show off your stinking dung life...I respect you as a mother...but as a citizen when you have lot to do you unhumane people gossip....is this what life is kareena...everyone has their family.....they are fighting....I am not saying you are wrong....but stand united when in need...tell your husband ji nawab to show his nawabgi...now...and help in need.......I swear to god I will never ever fucking watch infected unhumane dung people movies or their shit dickhead face......thu... .

  • Shalahuddin M.
    2 days

    koyi Kareena ko kaam di la do,oh pagol ho jara ha hey,😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Amaar K.
    2 days

    Blatant Ghamand.

  • Anjum K.
    2 days

    Look who s Talking . Lol..Uh PR arranges for the paps ..And then ull blabber shit . KAREENA the biggest Hypocrite and arrogant trash bin . Pls post important News ..Dnt degrade by posting these rogues

  • Sneha K.
    2 days

    If media was sensible they would not have given you any coverage

  • عا ج.
    2 days

    raja Hindustani ka kalu 😂😂

  • Pallavi A.
    2 days

    All credit goes to media ...y can’t they be considered as Normal kids..media has given so much hype to taimur

  • সুবিনয় ম.
    2 days

    F off

  • Ravi S.
    2 days

    Sometimes I really wish that, there must be unlike button too here