back

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

Why does Kareena Kapoor Khan think Kartik Aaryan doesn’t need to be on any dating app? Thanks to Ishq FM for the footage!

07/11/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 07/13/2020 7:45 AM
  • 485.6k
  • 94

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 9:01

    Why Jamie Lever Couldn't Stay Away From Comedy

  2. 4:47

    Kareena, Sara And Relationships

  3. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  4. 2:11

    3 TikTok Bloopers To Brighten Your Day

  5. 3:02

    Comedian Vir Das On Fair & Lovely

  6. 7:16

    Jagdeep, The Humorist With Depth

Arte - il est temps

67 comments

  • Muhammad T.
    20 hours

    'small town boy'

  • Abhirup S.
    a day

    “Small town boy” toh eternal love, vaah, has to a taunt, an observation or stereotyping! Damn! That attitude 🤓😏

  • Swati Y.
    2 days

    🤣

  • Dhaarna A.
    3 days

    A happy woman is a myth!😂😂😂😂😂

  • Remy M.
    3 days

    Why i think kartik tries to copy Ranbir kapor

  • Ramma P.
    3 days

    HO WO THIS GUY KARTIK HE REALLY SHUT KAREENA OFF DID NOT LET HER CUT INN IN HIS ANSWER BRILLIANT HE REALLY KNOWS HOW TO ANSWER EACH QUESTION THAT IS MAKING HER TWICE

  • Jay S.
    3 days

    Queen of nepotism. Married for money.

  • Kainat B.
    3 days

    flow

  • Arooba A.
    4 days

    yar cute

  • Sakib A.
    4 days

    no comments

  • Sripu B.
    4 days

    Everyone is poisonous in Bollywood..some are good actors but no one is good at all..they can't stand for anyone's justice..I quit Bollywood...good movie or not but won't come back to give them a single rupees

  • Faryal A.
    4 days

    Samjh Nai a Raha ... Ya kartik bol raha ya tum 😂😂

  • Roha A.
    5 days

    ABA yaad aya Kartik ko dekh k

  • Sabah W.
    5 days

    The most overrated actor ever.. Problem yeh hai k plz ap apna monh band rakhen. Its getting lame.

  • Shabnam T.
    5 days

    Fully "bakwazzz" by kareena....🙄

  • Kamelia B.
    5 days

    Kartik u r great ❤🙏

  • Hamida R.
    6 days

    Now kareena likes him he is famous now 😂😂😂

  • Geeta P.
    6 days

    His and other old actors compition sushant has gone they might be happy. Now.

  • Maha A.
    6 days

    A happy women is a myth...hehehe lols

  • Jaya K.
    6 days

    Why she used small town boy???