Kareena, Sara And Relationships

"If I cannot proudly say that he is mine, then there is no use." Hear what Sara Ali Khan had to say about her perfect relationship, in a candid chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Thanks to Ishq FM for the footage!

07/14/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 07/15/2020 10:16 AM
  • 3.8m
  • 1.3k

1060 comments

  • Aliza A.
    8 hours

    Sara has mature thoughts nd sweet..

  • Lovy S.
    9 hours

    interesting to watch

  • Mohd Z.
    14 hours

    Look who is talking

  • Noshir D.
    14 hours

    ALL pretenders

  • Noshir D.
    14 hours

    ALL LIES

  • Saima A.
    15 hours

    Not interested please stop giving importance these useless arrogant people call Celebrities

  • Vibha M.
    17 hours

    i hate kareena kapoor... Selfish.. Proudy

  • Rashid A.
    18 hours

    "you know" is their family monopoly.

  • Dilip K.
    19 hours

    Bakwas sara kareena also

  • Savita N.
    20 hours

    Well said sara. God bless you. You are soooooo.... beautiful but U r more beautiful from inside.

  • Gopa C.
    20 hours

    सारा बहूत ज्यादा तेज है।।।करीना से।।।करीना ने चाचा के साथ ब्याह रचाके।।।दुनिया को बड़ागंदा एक सन्देश दिया।।।

  • Paujele N.
    20 hours

    Sara too sir sushant rajput voice lsgti hei mis you

  • Mando R.
    20 hours

    Very nice vibes❣️

  • Pranab S.
    21 hours

    I like u

  • Ruchi G.
    a day

    Ambica

  • Rekha D.
    a day

    Boycott all Khan movies and show until and unless sushant singh rajput get justice no Indians will watch Khan movies and nepotistic people

  • Iqra S.
    a day

    inspiring lady

  • Jwwad S.
    a day

    Boycot your kareena movies

  • Johanna G.
    a day

    Among all of the star kids of today's generation,Sara is the best..no attitude..no fakeness..a very down to earth girl who has been brought up very well.Not egoistic as well..the way she talks itself shows what kind of person she is..wish her all the best.

  • Praveen T.
    a day

    Hi