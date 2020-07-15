back
Kareena, Sara And Relationships
"If I cannot proudly say that he is mine, then there is no use." Hear what Sara Ali Khan had to say about her perfect relationship, in a candid chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Thanks to Ishq FM for the footage!
07/14/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 07/15/2020 10:16 AM
1060 comments
Aliza A.8 hours
Sara has mature thoughts nd sweet..
Lovy S.9 hours
interesting to watch
Mohd Z.14 hours
Look who is talking
Noshir D.14 hours
ALL pretenders
Noshir D.14 hours
ALL LIES
Saima A.15 hours
Not interested please stop giving importance these useless arrogant people call Celebrities
Vibha M.17 hours
i hate kareena kapoor... Selfish.. Proudy
Rashid A.18 hours
"you know" is their family monopoly.
Dilip K.19 hours
Bakwas sara kareena also
Savita N.20 hours
Well said sara. God bless you. You are soooooo.... beautiful but U r more beautiful from inside.
Gopa C.20 hours
सारा बहूत ज्यादा तेज है।।।करीना से।।।करीना ने चाचा के साथ ब्याह रचाके।।।दुनिया को बड़ागंदा एक सन्देश दिया।।।
Paujele N.20 hours
Sara too sir sushant rajput voice lsgti hei mis you
Mando R.20 hours
Very nice vibes❣️
Pranab S.21 hours
I like u
Ruchi G.a day
Ambica
Rekha D.a day
Boycott all Khan movies and show until and unless sushant singh rajput get justice no Indians will watch Khan movies and nepotistic people
Iqra S.a day
inspiring lady
Jwwad S.a day
Boycot your kareena movies
Johanna G.a day
Among all of the star kids of today's generation,Sara is the best..no attitude..no fakeness..a very down to earth girl who has been brought up very well.Not egoistic as well..the way she talks itself shows what kind of person she is..wish her all the best.
Praveen T.a day
