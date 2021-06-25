back

Karisma Kapoor Spills The Tea

Were the Kapoor ladies really not allowed to work in films? Karisma Kapoor answered that question and then some more. She turns 47 today. Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.

25/06/2021 5:27 AM
35 comments

  • Dibakar G.
    37 minutes

    In 60's 70's shooting was more problematic. We can understand. Then they had no computerized editing. In some old films we sometimes see sweats at armpit even actors/actresses are wearing fresh shirt or blouse

  • Dibakar G.
    an hour

    Happy Birthday 🎂

  • Manoj N.
    an hour

    She truely struggled in her devastating life.. What a Oscar winning interview..

  • Seilunlal K.
    an hour

    ananya pandey lite version

  • Purushottam K.
    an hour

    She is my favourite all time 🥰😍

  • Deepti S.
    2 hours

    When did hyd had 48 to 50 degrees?...the highest hyd goes to 44 to 45 degrees in peak summer...🤦‍♀️

  • Qadri M.
    3 hours

    Koori yi govneh jaan

  • नेहा ब.
    3 hours

    Sweet interview. But all I could see were her dangling earlobes 😬🤪

  • Mithu M.
    4 hours

    Rubbish actress

  • Shikha D.
    4 hours

    50degree in Hyderabad 😂😂 I'm done here😂

  • Shreyash J.
    4 hours

    Happy bday to me also🤣🤣

  • Saima F.
    4 hours

    My all time favourite

  • Priyanka M.
    4 hours

    I love her performance..the most glamorous actresses are karishma and kareena

  • Hervé F.
    5 hours

    "We used to work in harsh"

  • Spandna S.
    5 hours

    eye makeup 👌

  • Debanjana S.
    5 hours

    This comment section shows the amount of negativity we have in India. She was born rich it was her blessing..you were born poor it's not your fault...everyone has their own kind of life ..so be happy with your life and stop mocking others feelings just because you had a tougher time than the other person. She is comparing between present film industry and old one...where they used to get blisters while shooting but now it's convenient and they don't need to face such thing.

  • Àŕtì M.
    5 hours

    Wonderful actress ❤loved your movies

  • B A.
    6 hours

    OMG ! struggling to work with Harsh bright light? Oh what a struggle ?... Then what about the light boys who keep carrying on those heavy equipments for holding harsh lights till you complete your "n"th number of takes? The laborers used for making hit films?... Technicians and workers who labourerd hard to carry and arranging materials and equipment for a daily wage? Media please understand and show the real struggle of laborers- the plight of poor ladies working under construction and road sites for meagre daily wages and also at homes as servants, and even for their family needs, walking miles to fetch water and house requirements....? Medias are stooping to such a lower level just for views and earning money.... What a laborious work media channels?

  • Vaishali K.
    7 hours

    She still made money n lived in comforts compared to rest of many Indians who were struggling to keep it decent. Very simpler times..

  • Joshua N.
    7 hours

    Talk to Akshay Kumar guess he acted in thousand movies than any actors