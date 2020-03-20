Kartik Aaryan Spreads Covid Awareness

Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown
147 comments
AnaS M.11 hours
Bhaak sale tameej nhi bolne ki jahil
Sayed D.13 hours
A bhai Economy toh waise hi Barbad ho gai hai 😂
Bhat O.14 hours
Work from home how?🙄 We are devoid of internet facilities from last 7 months.
Soham S.14 hours
Haa malum hai chal baap ko mat sikha 😅
Alauddin S.17 hours
chup kar bahinchod
Achyuth M.a day
killed it
Seshagiri B.a day
Honourable Prime Minister of India: Corona Pandemic Stages 3 & 4 are very critical. For people living on footpaths, provide food, medicine & accommodation. MAKE SCHOOLS AS SHELTER HOMES THIS SUMMER - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/yc6NbgzRzQ via @ChangeOrg_India
Bablo S.2 days
How do the government feed to poor deprived and hungry people of country who works out daily basis so do some thing for them along medical awareness. So middle class and upper class people should help to poor people that should be aware not trumping of plates or other utensils.
Bablo S.2 days
How do the government feed to poor deprived and hungry people of country who works out daily basis so do some thing for them along medical awareness. So middle class and upper class people should help to poor people that should be aware not trumping of plates or other utensils.
Atharva K.2 days
Ok bhaai
Awais A.2 days
Bhai sab It wale nhi na hi sarkari job Me hai
Ashiya P.3 days
Kyu modi goverment zyada se zyada testing nahi kar rahi hai. Abhi tak kewal 14514 hi test hue hai kya paisa election me MLA ko kharidne ke liye rakha gaya hai
Aanchal J.3 days
Italy lost 700 ppl in phase 3...but ppl still care for job n unemployment..it hits hard but it wont matter if no 1 is alive..government will aid have faith n fear this pandemic..its not a joke..n those who are feared 4 poor ppl how much charity have you done in the past stop showing concern 4 grabbing attention here..just go n watch Italy n Iran conditions..n have some shame ..maybe you're antibodies are good n you'll survive but you'll be the worst carrier. Try to be civil for once in your life
Arisha S.3 days
You should wear k99 mask.protect from corona.
Tahir H.3 days
But we don't have 4g network to make video calls😃😃😃
Sartaj S.3 days
Corona vires
Mona S.3 days
Very well spoken.
Sarika D.3 days
Agree ✌️
Heena S.3 days
Wow 😯
Debabrata C.3 days
He is A omniscient