Kartik Aaryan Spreads Covid Awareness

Kartik Aaryan does social distancing, Pyaar Ka Punchnama style. 😃

03/20/2020 12:05 PM
  • 153.2k
  • 178

147 comments

  • AnaS M.
    11 hours

    Bhaak sale tameej nhi bolne ki jahil

  • Sayed D.
    13 hours

    A bhai Economy toh waise hi Barbad ho gai hai 😂

  • Bhat O.
    14 hours

    Work from home how?🙄 We are devoid of internet facilities from last 7 months.

  • Soham S.
    14 hours

    Haa malum hai chal baap ko mat sikha 😅

  • Alauddin S.
    17 hours

    chup kar bahinchod

  • Achyuth M.
    a day

    killed it

  • Seshagiri B.
    a day

    Honourable Prime Minister of India: Corona Pandemic Stages 3 & 4 are very critical. For people living on footpaths, provide food, medicine & accommodation. MAKE SCHOOLS AS SHELTER HOMES THIS SUMMER - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/yc6NbgzRzQ via @ChangeOrg_India

  • Bablo S.
    2 days

    How do the government feed to poor deprived and hungry people of country who works out daily basis so do some thing for them along medical awareness. So middle class and upper class people should help to poor people that should be aware not trumping of plates or other utensils.

  • Bablo S.
    2 days

  • Atharva K.
    2 days

    Ok bhaai

  • Awais A.
    2 days

    Bhai sab It wale nhi na hi sarkari job Me hai

  • Ashiya P.
    3 days

    Kyu modi goverment zyada se zyada testing nahi kar rahi hai. Abhi tak kewal 14514 hi test hue hai kya paisa election me MLA ko kharidne ke liye rakha gaya hai

  • Aanchal J.
    3 days

    Italy lost 700 ppl in phase 3...but ppl still care for job n unemployment..it hits hard but it wont matter if no 1 is alive..government will aid have faith n fear this pandemic..its not a joke..n those who are feared 4 poor ppl how much charity have you done in the past stop showing concern 4 grabbing attention here..just go n watch Italy n Iran conditions..n have some shame ..maybe you're antibodies are good n you'll survive but you'll be the worst carrier. Try to be civil for once in your life

  • Arisha S.
    3 days

    You should wear k99 mask.protect from corona.

  • Tahir H.
    3 days

    But we don't have 4g network to make video calls😃😃😃

  • Sartaj S.
    3 days

    Corona vires

  • Mona S.
    3 days

    Very well spoken.

  • Sarika D.
    3 days

    Agree ✌️

  • Heena S.
    3 days

    Wow 😯

  • Debabrata C.
    3 days

    He is A omniscient