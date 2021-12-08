back
Katrina: One Actor, Similar Roles, Millions Of Fans
She was criticised for her acting, her accent, and her roles. But she became one of India’s most popular actresses. She is getting married this week. Who is she?
08/12/2021 4:57 PM
320 comments
Priya S.5 hours
Katrina Kaif is ☺️ feeling happy with Vicky Kaushal and 10 others. 😂😂😂😂
Hema N.8 hours
Most boring face in bollywood
Joydeep G.15 hours
Surgeries have ruined her looks and cuteness. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Too much working out, too much short dresses have spoilt the doll effects!!
Anjela P.15 hours
I m sure she will misss Sallus lap
Padmaparna B.19 hours
Such a dumbo!
Mustufakhan K.20 hours
Kongrachu lasan naes marag saramany to you're ol' famaly kat
Megha D.a day
Best decision of your life Katrina
Aqeel A.a day
خوبصورت طوائف
Pratik S.a day
We just love kat.
Aradiya R.a day
Start to appreciate her hard work and stop judging and saying it's all because of her luck ... It's not because she was lucky it's because she work hard..
Ahmed K.2 days
No words for this beauty.
Row N.2 days
Terrorist ke sath so ya tha
Jyotsna G.2 days
She has proved herself a true actress in the life and bollywood both places...brave actress...
Bin T.2 days
36 ki b hogai😳 lkn usny abi bht acha step lia ,mother christen aur father muslim thy
Ali H.2 days
We love you Katrina 💞
بینش ر.2 days
Beautiful
Meenakshi C.2 days
Acting skill 8a zero..after so long period she can not take hindi names even perfectly.
Taukir H.2 days
One of my favorite actress
Bandana T.2 days
Oh never liked her acting.
Sayantani K.2 days
Good that she settled down. I believe it was more of an arranged cum love match or rather love cum arranged match. Though I don't like either kat Or vicky, I wish that ViKat relationship works out