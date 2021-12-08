back

Katrina: One Actor, Similar Roles, Millions Of Fans

She was criticised for her acting, her accent, and her roles. But she became one of India’s most popular actresses. She is getting married this week. Who is she?

08/12/2021 4:57 PM
  • 4.8M
  • 388

320 comments

  • Priya S.
    5 hours

    Katrina Kaif is ☺️ feeling happy with Vicky Kaushal and 10 others. 😂😂😂😂

  • Hema N.
    8 hours

    Most boring face in bollywood

  • Joydeep G.
    15 hours

    Surgeries have ruined her looks and cuteness. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Too much working out, too much short dresses have spoilt the doll effects!!

  • Anjela P.
    15 hours

    I m sure she will misss Sallus lap

  • Padmaparna B.
    19 hours

    Such a dumbo!

  • Mustufakhan K.
    20 hours

    Kongrachu lasan naes marag saramany to you're ol' famaly kat

  • Megha D.
    a day

    Best decision of your life Katrina

  • Aqeel A.
    a day

    خوبصورت طوائف

  • Pratik S.
    a day

    We just love kat.

  • Aradiya R.
    a day

    Start to appreciate her hard work and stop judging and saying it's all because of her luck ... It's not because she was lucky it's because she work hard..

  • Ahmed K.
    2 days

    No words for this beauty.

  • Row N.
    2 days

    Terrorist ke sath so ya tha

  • Jyotsna G.
    2 days

    She has proved herself a true actress in the life and bollywood both places...brave actress...

  • Bin T.
    2 days

    36 ki b hogai😳 lkn usny abi bht acha step lia ,mother christen aur father muslim thy

  • Ali H.
    2 days

    We love you Katrina 💞

  • بینش ر.
    2 days

    Beautiful

  • Meenakshi C.
    2 days

    Acting skill 8a zero..after so long period she can not take hindi names even perfectly.

  • Taukir H.
    2 days

    One of my favorite actress

  • Bandana T.
    2 days

    Oh never liked her acting.

  • Sayantani K.
    2 days

    Good that she settled down. I believe it was more of an arranged cum love match or rather love cum arranged match. Though I don't like either kat Or vicky, I wish that ViKat relationship works out

