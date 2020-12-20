back

Kiara Advani Shares Fitness Mantra With Kareena

Kiara Advani tells Kareena Kapoor Khan why she's not into "fad diets like keto". The two leading ladies were speaking on the Filmy Mirchi show, What Women Want.

20/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 243.1K
  • 31

And even more

  1. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  2. 5:27

    Meet Govinda: Bollywood’s Comedy King

  3. 3:20

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  4. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  5. 5:15

    Kiara Advani Shares Fitness Mantra With Kareena

  6. 6:06

    Would You Rather Just Fail Or Live As A Failure?

26 comments

  • Vijay G.
    5 hours

    Kareena ji kaira Advani ji happy Christmas aap dono ko badhai ho aur shubhkamnaye Vijay Gupta ramna jharkhand

  • Sonal S.
    6 hours

    Dumb people both sides what are they even inputting to the society?

  • Soniya D.
    13 hours

    I do put on weight and lose it equally fast Haha nice joke 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Soniya D.
    13 hours

    Kaira you looking fat

  • Riju M.
    a day

    please who wants to listen this and who are this two girls? Please maintain your class.

  • Aiman A.
    2 days

    Brut has collaborated with a wrong show, i guess.

  • Mandavi K.
    2 days

    listen I think she's wearing your hoops

  • Sarvesh D.
    2 days

    only 1 question... why?

  • Sidd N.
    2 days

    I Suggest Kiara should NOT have attended an Interview with such a Lady. The above "Elder Lady" is herself short of Work. It would have been better had Kiara been interviewed by a Succesful & Sincere Actress !!

  • Khan B.
    2 days

    Boycott adaani

  • राजन श.
    2 days

    leading? how are they leading and who are they leading?

  • Srijanee D.
    2 days

    Drug lo, fit raho is the common mantra for Bollywood. The whole world knows it now. Brut still trying to cover for them.😁😁

  • Souvik P.
    2 days

    Who watch these shits still?

  • Setavi K.
    2 days

    Love u kiara..i m ur die hard fan..u r such a soft spoken..person so beautiful voice ...gorgeous face love u so much Kiara mam😘😘😘😘😘 And of course kareena mama..super cute😘😘😘😘😘

  • Junaid H.
    2 days

    All of these Bollywood actors and actresses don't know the basics of acting.

  • Adarsh S.
    2 days

    Again it's getting confirmed day by day that brut is all about filmy people, cricketers and team LGBTQ. Who gives a flying f**k about these bollywood chaps?

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Wow great Hindu's Christians daily harassing me so I want to convert to muslim as my brother only with my mother I hindu my mother relatives r prostitutes

  • Arunaday B.
    2 days

    In logo ki bak bak kab khatam hogi? Dekhna nahin hain yeh sab BS 🙏

  • Fay S.
    2 days

    She is unfit !

  • Faghir B.
    2 days

    Maybe Saif is entertained for life but WE are surely being punished. Thanku once again Brut India for another amazing and informative video👏👏🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.