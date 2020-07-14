back
King Khan, His Fans And Their Mutual Love
Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years in Bollywood today. In 2017, he spoke about why his fandom extends to nearly every single continent. 😍 Thanks ConnectedtoIndia.com for the footage.
06/25/2020 2:15 PMupdated: 06/25/2020 2:16 PM
76 comments
Mandeep R.07/14/2020 04:27
Kuta kale muuh wala ,
Asudhil A.07/04/2020 13:50
Never support shah rukh Khan in future please
Hemant S.07/02/2020 09:19
Sarokn
Maria V.07/01/2020 15:44
Who Shah Rukh.
Varsha G.06/30/2020 06:37
Congratulations..
Nainesh P.06/30/2020 01:49
Terrorist who is assuming to be generous behind his fake speech
Rahil K.06/29/2020 22:03
SHAH RUKH enough of your FAKE simplicity. We have understood your well now. It took 30 years But your lie got caught.
Rahil K.06/29/2020 22:02
SRK s ragging and public humiliation of Sushant was one of the main reasons that Sushant left us. Shame on you Shah Rukh. Did your dad or mom teach this to you ????
Ratikant K.06/28/2020 10:50
Khan who is this?this is name?
Ratikant K.06/28/2020 10:46
IAM SURE U R ONE OF THE PERSON TO RESPOSIBL FOR SUSHANT RAJ PUTH SING DEATH
Gunjan K.06/27/2020 13:03
NO CBI NO VOTE justice for sushant Singh Rajput
Sarabjeet S.06/27/2020 07:38
Himanshu 👍
Prasad D.06/27/2020 06:39
Selfish monkey
Prasad D.06/27/2020 06:39
Selfish money
Shashi K.06/27/2020 02:02
Sir....now this is time to retirement......now we r getting bored to see ur talent......plz take it as soon as possible......we want to see new talent in bollywood....🙏
Nora S.06/26/2020 23:14
Ameen! U're my Inspiration. Much ❤
Prahlad Y.06/26/2020 19:23
Cinema is not real life..
Rama T.06/26/2020 09:40
Well conducted interview Himanshu 😍
Dienesh J.06/26/2020 07:48
Tum logko nortis sey outsiders OR life sey delete kar diya
Padma T.06/26/2020 07:13
Ab koi news nahi dekhni in sbki sbkuch unfollow kar rahi hu