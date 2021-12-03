back
Konkona Sensharma On Acting By Chance
In this 2018 interview, Konkona Sensharma revealed how she ended up doing the one thing she didn't want to do. The actor turns 42 today.
03/12/2021 2:57 PM
37 comments
Debajani C.6 days
❤️🌷
Paramita S.7 days
I am her ardent fan!
Shamayita S.7 days
Beech beech mein she sounds like you ya❤️
Smita S.07/12/2021 10:00
I love this film Mr & Mrs Iyer ❤️ Konkona & Rahul Bose ❤️❤️❤️
Nasimun A.07/12/2021 09:19
Happy birthday Kankana !
Bharathi N.07/12/2021 06:39
😍
Parina R.07/12/2021 06:32
Page3 is my favourite
Kashfian M.06/12/2021 18:53
She was most underrated actress in bollywood
Lopa M.06/12/2021 18:21
Great fan of Konkona.Love her acting.
Chirantani D.06/12/2021 11:54
Why did you start acting if you don't like people telling you to act! Because you are a hypocrite. By the way, don't sell your acting everywhere, you are not any better than average actor. Talk about the kind of privileges you already had to act in Bollywood. You opportunist nepotists.
Raka I.06/12/2021 10:29
🥰
Holland S.06/12/2021 09:26
Love her
Munmun B.06/12/2021 05:14
Love your acting
Kavita M.06/12/2021 02:44
Loves her acting
Kavita M.06/12/2021 02:41
Black beauty
Mangala K.05/12/2021 17:02
💯
Tulika N.05/12/2021 16:54
♥️
Nitisha G.05/12/2021 05:48
i love you ❤️
Sunil T.04/12/2021 19:59
She is the most Talented actor after Shabana Azmi
Subhra B.04/12/2021 18:47
She is very talented actress indeed. Not so beautiful but still her screen presence is so powerful that all other gorgeous heroines get feded