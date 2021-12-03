back

Konkona Sensharma On Acting By Chance

In this 2018 interview, Konkona Sensharma revealed how she ended up doing the one thing she didn't want to do. The actor turns 42 today.

03/12/2021 2:57 PM
  • 352.6K
  • 39

And even more

  1. 7:13

    Rajinikanth: The Villain Who Became The Super Hero

  2. 3:58

    Rapid-Fire With Rana Daggubati

  3. 4:55

    Rajkummar Rao: The Man With A Plan

  4. 5:17

    The Life Of Bollywood’s First Khan

  5. 4:17

    Katrina: One Actor, Similar Roles, Millions Of Fans

  6. 7:20

    Meet Dharmendra: The He-Man Of Bollywood

37 comments

  • Debajani C.
    6 days

    ❤️🌷

  • Paramita S.
    7 days

    I am her ardent fan!

  • Shamayita S.
    7 days

    Beech beech mein she sounds like you ya❤️

  • Smita S.
    07/12/2021 10:00

    I love this film Mr & Mrs Iyer ❤️ Konkona & Rahul Bose ❤️❤️❤️

  • Nasimun A.
    07/12/2021 09:19

    Happy birthday Kankana !

  • Bharathi N.
    07/12/2021 06:39

    😍

  • Parina R.
    07/12/2021 06:32

    Page3 is my favourite

  • Kashfian M.
    06/12/2021 18:53

    She was most underrated actress in bollywood

  • Lopa M.
    06/12/2021 18:21

    Great fan of Konkona.Love her acting.

  • Chirantani D.
    06/12/2021 11:54

    Why did you start acting if you don't like people telling you to act! Because you are a hypocrite. By the way, don't sell your acting everywhere, you are not any better than average actor. Talk about the kind of privileges you already had to act in Bollywood. You opportunist nepotists.

  • Raka I.
    06/12/2021 10:29

    🥰

  • Holland S.
    06/12/2021 09:26

    Love her

  • Munmun B.
    06/12/2021 05:14

    Love your acting

  • Kavita M.
    06/12/2021 02:44

    Loves her acting

  • Kavita M.
    06/12/2021 02:41

    Black beauty

  • Mangala K.
    05/12/2021 17:02

    💯

  • Tulika N.
    05/12/2021 16:54

    ♥️

  • Nitisha G.
    05/12/2021 05:48

    i love you ❤️

  • Sunil T.
    04/12/2021 19:59

    She is the most Talented actor after Shabana Azmi

  • Subhra B.
    04/12/2021 18:47

    She is very talented actress indeed. Not so beautiful but still her screen presence is so powerful that all other gorgeous heroines get feded

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.