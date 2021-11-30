back
Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Why did Mahesh Bhupathi tell their 5-year-old what "divorce" means? Hiccups & Hookups star Lara Dutta on this and much more.🔥
30/11/2021 5:27 AM
- 97.3K
- 310
- 8
7 comments
Vidu B.a day
Amits H.a day
Such a fake lady put on...born to a Hindu father...now hardcore Christian
Nayana B.a day
😊
Brut India2 days
The actor said she had problems shooting intimate scenes in her latest show Hiccups & Hookups: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/lara-dutta-has-no-problem-with-kissing-scenes-says-was-important-to-discuss-hiccups-and-hookups-with-mahesh-bhupathi-101637746435356.html
Rk S.2 days
Adam K.2 days
‘ Here in America we have sex education class for young little kids - they teach about women periods and pregnancy and teach them about young boys men’s sexuality and we have Marriage classes to teach kids about marriage family having children and being a responsible wife and husband or mother and father - it’s important to teach your kids these topics at a very young age
Nasir K.2 days
Be prepared