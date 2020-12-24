back

Lead Actresses Who Acted Opposite Fathers And Sons

In Bollywood, where leading actors romance younger actresses well into their 50s, five women actors who broke the mould...

24/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 225.8K
  • 25

And even more

  1. 3:25

    Cameo: La red social donde las celebridades se venden

  2. 2:29

    AMLO y sus mensajes de navidad

  3. 3:39

    Esta es la vida de Jane Fonda

  4. 3:51

    En exclusiva con Brut: DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot y Tarantino

  5. 1:15

    Cuando las ganas de bailar pueden más que el miedo al bullying

  6. 5:09

    BBoy Haiper: El retrato de un bailarín extraordinario

23 comments

  • Megha K.
    3 days

    It is such a useless post full of sexism. Nobody needs to know this information, nor is this entertaining. Is Brut India's editor on vacation??

  • Sudha S.
    3 days

    Ladies who Started their career with sunny deol got so old in few years that they were paired against dharmendra😂

  • Bablu R.
    3 days

    They will do anything for money

  • Sonali S.
    3 days

    Looks like somebody ran out of quality content here....BRUT-al

  • Tahseen K.
    3 days

    Lol because these Mysoginist cast young women with older men and reduce the working life of female actresses after the age of 30. Happens in Hollywood too. More women need to become producers and change the inequality from within.

  • Vikas S.
    4 days

    Retire these Old Bollywood Heroes

  • Ranjana K.
    5 days

    ❤️

  • Vinoth K.
    5 days

    Guys Chill... Brut India is saying about Nepotism in an different perspective..

  • Sayema S.
    5 days

    Not acceptable from Brut india.

  • Raghul P.
    6 days

    This happens a lot in Telugu films... nothing new..😂😂😂

  • Aneesh M.
    6 days

    മലയാള സിനിമ ഇന്റെസ്ട്രിയെ പറ്റി അറിയില്ലാന്ന് തോന്നണു .. ഇവിടെ ഒരു നടൻ ഒരു കുടുബത്തിലെ വല്യൂമ്മ മുതൽ പേരക്കുട്ടിയോടൊപ്പം വരെ അഭിനയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്...😁 വാൽക്കഷ്ണം:- ഇപ്പോഴും അഭിനയിച്ചോണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു😍

  • Paul C.
    6 days

    इनका कोई दीन ईमान नही होता ये तो इनके पोतो के साथ भी लीड में आ जाएँगी

  • Sumeet D.
    6 days

    You missed Jaya Prada and Hema Malini

  • M M.
    6 days

    Eastern Alabama

  • Sameer B.
    6 days

    Shame brut shame

  • Trishna T.
    6 days

    I thought u give good knowledgeable content... but this is disgusting

  • Sangeeta P.
    6 days

    What we do with this pc of news... Brut... I followed for your amezing sensibility...please maintain ur image...

  • Aishath S.
    6 days

    u must see this

  • Amos M.
    6 days

    Useless posts in year end.

  • Vertika R.
    6 days

    Disappointing post by ! The impact your channel makes is huge, please do better. Not the kind of content I expect from Brut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.