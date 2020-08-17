back
Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before
Treat your ears with this Vande Mataram rendition involving a 75-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Choir of London UK. 🎻 🎵
08/15/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 08/17/2020 9:52 AM
129 comments
Watashi W.6 hours
this is Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Style
Avijit B.8 hours
It was blissful except the translation.
Pratibha D.12 hours
🙏🕊️❤️🇮🇳❤️🤝🙏😌
Ratul B.12 hours
I thanks all & every artist of this group. Wonderful. JAI HIND
Ipsita D.13 hours
Goosebumps and choked throats, proud feeling 🙏
Eneida G.18 hours
Great Jeet.
Gabby S.21 hours
200 years of loot, still no sign of reparations. And now this. Because they know indians are still fools.
Abhi S.a day
❤️
Sur S.a day
Loved the rendition. This is called getting the cleaning done by the ones who created the mess(Britons). The translations are wrong though
Abhijeet M.a day
🌈
Wilfred V.a day
Goosebumps
Niranjan B.a day
What a performance . Unbelievable. Wow wow Wow
Raju T.a day
Jai Hind.
Sabitha P.a day
Mindblowing
Kuldeep M.a day
💓 so touching
Natarajan S.a day
Excellent
Dhirendra P.a day
Absoluty Superb, proud to be Indian.
Sumedha T.a day
Having watched Philharmonic orchestra live, I can say it's truly exceptional!
Subrata S.a day
Great rendition... Some minor deviation from the original tune...
Neeraj P.a day
Nice