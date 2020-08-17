back

Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

Treat your ears with this Vande Mataram rendition involving a 75-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Choir of London UK. 🎻 🎵

08/15/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 08/17/2020 9:52 AM
  • 140.0k
  • 153

And even more

  1. 5:14

    The life of Cardi B

  2. 3:55

    The Life of Ellen DeGeneres

  3. 4:48

    Judd Apatow on the power of comedy

  4. 1:04

    2004: Amy Winehouse says what music meant to her

  5. 3:37

    Kanye's Rallying Cry

  6. 2:59

    "Dance Monkey": the story behind the hit song

129 comments

  • Watashi W.
    6 hours

    this is Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Style

  • Avijit B.
    8 hours

    It was blissful except the translation.

  • Pratibha D.
    12 hours

    🙏🕊️❤️🇮🇳❤️🤝🙏😌

  • Ratul B.
    12 hours

    I thanks all & every artist of this group. Wonderful. JAI HIND

  • Ipsita D.
    13 hours

    Goosebumps and choked throats, proud feeling 🙏

  • Eneida G.
    18 hours

    Great Jeet.

  • Gabby S.
    21 hours

    200 years of loot, still no sign of reparations. And now this. Because they know indians are still fools.

  • Abhi S.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Sur S.
    a day

    Loved the rendition. This is called getting the cleaning done by the ones who created the mess(Britons). The translations are wrong though

  • Abhijeet M.
    a day

    🌈

  • Wilfred V.
    a day

    Goosebumps

  • Niranjan B.
    a day

    What a performance . Unbelievable. Wow wow Wow

  • Raju T.
    a day

    Jai Hind.

  • Sabitha P.
    a day

    Mindblowing

  • Kuldeep M.
    a day

    💓 so touching

  • Natarajan S.
    a day

    Excellent

  • Dhirendra P.
    a day

    Absoluty Superb, proud to be Indian.

  • Sumedha T.
    a day

    Having watched Philharmonic orchestra live, I can say it's truly exceptional!

  • Subrata S.
    a day

    Great rendition... Some minor deviation from the original tune...

  • Neeraj P.
    a day

    Nice

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.