Loved "Enjoy Enjaami"? Meet The Man Behind It

With 50 million YouTube views and counting, "Enjoy Enjaami" is a monster hit. But what exactly is it about? Tamil rapper Arivu speaks to Brut about how the song came to be.

24/03/2021 4:45 PMupdated: 24/03/2021 4:48 PM
  • 682.7K
  • 346

196 comments

  • Sovit G.
    7 hours

    Enjoy Enjaami 🤟

  • Sougata G.
    a day

    , etodine clear holo meaning ta!

  • Hariharan R.
    2 days

    https://youtube.com/shorts/76xTc5C7Cag

  • Azees
    2 days

    Just ignore the word "CASTE " . Why this guy purposely represent their own caste and branding their own product using the name called caste . Now You are the one spreading casteism brother🤣.

  • Savlon B.
    2 days

    Bhangiiiiiiiiii

  • Loganathan R.
    2 days

    Great

  • Sureshpriya K.
    3 days

    Very nice 👍👍👍

  • Rohan G.
    3 days

    check this out bro.

  • Dharu V.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/P8XYce5d9kQ srilanka enjaami

  • Mohammed-Owais A.
    3 days

    Being real now, is being political. wOw!!!

  • Jonyram J.
    3 days

    Vazthukkal

  • Balaji P.
    3 days

    Somehow his accent reminds me of Mr Nithi :)

  • Shahanshah J.
    3 days

    Well it's 80 Million now

  • Mujeeb K.
    3 days

    வாழ்க தமிழ்.வாழ்க தமிழியன்

  • Sridhar K.
    3 days

    :-)

  • Div Y.
    3 days

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCjKCT3QfVc

  • Praveen B.
    4 days

    79m now 👌

  • Kum K.
    4 days

    Super

  • Katherine A.
    4 days

    arivu

  • Rajiv R.
    5 days

    Dai summa eruda

