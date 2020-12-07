Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media
When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke On Nepotism
Sharmila Tagore's Story About Her School Principal
Meet Dharmendra: The He-Man Of Bollywood
Lucky Ali: 1990 vs 2020
Actor Madhavan Reflects On His Life
Satish.. New Delhi India
Please create new songs
25 years I live my life.. Getting inspired by your songs
❤️❤️❤️❤️
He is a huge part of my growing up years brilliant artist
❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻
Great singer ....
da Sur movie wala lucky dy
Sir One of you all time favorite
Thank u ❤
Your voice iswoooooow i heard u voice rithiki roshan 1 move woow masha allhu nice
Lovely voice
Miss u sir
My youth flashed into my eyes the great 90's, son of Legendary mahemood sir unlike ahesan faramosh Amitabh Bachan Family nice to see you sir and hear that song o sanam mohabath ki kasam🌹🙏💐😘
Nice voice
without autotune true music always wins hearts
কখনো কল্পনাও করিনি আপনাকে এই অবস্থাই দেখবো,,,😥 তবে ভালোও লেগেছে আপনাকে অন্তত সুস্থ অবস্থাই দেখে,,,,💕💕💕 আল্লাহর কাছে আপনার সুস্থতা কামনা করি,,,আমিন,,💕💕💕।।
I miss u ur song always 🌹
Lovely music 🎶 creator.
Abhi ja abhi ja a shuba abhi ja,my fav singer,my fav song
90 memories😘 what an era i haved lived with
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
469 comments
Johney K.11 hours
Satish.. New Delhi India
Johney K.11 hours
Please create new songs 25 years I live my life.. Getting inspired by your songs
Shadab K.20 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Kalsoom S.a day
He is a huge part of my growing up years brilliant artist
Rakhi C.a day
❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻
Kashif M.a day
Great singer ....
Meena O.a day
da Sur movie wala lucky dy
Amol L.a day
Sir One of you all time favorite
Priyadarsini D.a day
Thank u ❤
Vilee I.a day
Your voice iswoooooow i heard u voice rithiki roshan 1 move woow masha allhu nice
Sukra C.a day
Lovely voice
Chera G.2 days
Miss u sir
Sreejit N.2 days
My youth flashed into my eyes the great 90's, son of Legendary mahemood sir unlike ahesan faramosh Amitabh Bachan Family nice to see you sir and hear that song o sanam mohabath ki kasam🌹🙏💐😘
Rapper M.2 days
Nice voice
Sunny D.2 days
without autotune true music always wins hearts
JM J.2 days
কখনো কল্পনাও করিনি আপনাকে এই অবস্থাই দেখবো,,,😥 তবে ভালোও লেগেছে আপনাকে অন্তত সুস্থ অবস্থাই দেখে,,,,💕💕💕 আল্লাহর কাছে আপনার সুস্থতা কামনা করি,,,আমিন,,💕💕💕।।
Asha L.2 days
I miss u ur song always 🌹
Suchi K.2 days
Lovely music 🎶 creator.
Saumitra B.2 days
Abhi ja abhi ja a shuba abhi ja,my fav singer,my fav song
Sayyed W.3 days
90 memories😘 what an era i haved lived with