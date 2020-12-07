back

Lucky Ali: 1990 vs 2020

Remember the “O Sanam” singer, Lucky Ali? Here’s what he is up to now.

07/12/2020 1:16 PM
469 comments

  • Johney K.
    11 hours

    Satish.. New Delhi India

  • Johney K.
    11 hours

    Please create new songs 25 years I live my life.. Getting inspired by your songs

  • Shadab K.
    20 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Kalsoom S.
    a day

    He is a huge part of my growing up years brilliant artist

  • Rakhi C.
    a day

    ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Kashif M.
    a day

    Great singer ....

  • Meena O.
    a day

    da Sur movie wala lucky dy

  • Amol L.
    a day

    Sir One of you all time favorite

  • Priyadarsini D.
    a day

    Thank u ❤

  • Vilee I.
    a day

    Your voice iswoooooow i heard u voice rithiki roshan 1 move woow masha allhu nice

  • Sukra C.
    a day

    Lovely voice

  • Chera G.
    2 days

    Miss u sir

  • Sreejit N.
    2 days

    My youth flashed into my eyes the great 90's, son of Legendary mahemood sir unlike ahesan faramosh Amitabh Bachan Family nice to see you sir and hear that song o sanam mohabath ki kasam🌹🙏💐😘

  • Rapper M.
    2 days

    Nice voice

  • Sunny D.
    2 days

    without autotune true music always wins hearts

  • JM J.
    2 days

    কখনো কল্পনাও করিনি আপনাকে এই অবস্থাই দেখবো,,,😥 তবে ভালোও লেগেছে আপনাকে অন্তত সুস্থ অবস্থাই দেখে,,,,💕💕💕 আল্লাহর কাছে আপনার সুস্থতা কামনা করি,,,আমিন,,💕💕💕।।

  • Asha L.
    2 days

    I miss u ur song always 🌹

  • Suchi K.
    2 days

    Lovely music 🎶 creator.

  • Saumitra B.
    2 days

    Abhi ja abhi ja a shuba abhi ja,my fav singer,my fav song

  • Sayyed W.
    3 days

    90 memories😘 what an era i haved lived with

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

