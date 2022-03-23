back

Madhuri Dixit: More than a "dhak dhak" girl

A national rage in the 90s, she is into her 50s now and looking to make a mark in the world of OTTs. Will she succeed?

23/03/2022 5:27 AM
  • 150.8K
  • 19

18 comments

  • Yash P.
    17 hours

    Now who looks older 🤔 lol

  • Yash P.
    17 hours

    She did it 👏

  • Nazneen M.
    18 hours

    Frankly speaking inspit of all the surgeries and make up her age is showing.

  • Surbhi S.
    18 hours

    Totally a fan of the way she has preserved her looks over the years!!

  • Ranadwip S.
    a day

    😂😂😂😂

  • Aisha K.
    a day

    she has always looked elder than salman in movies..

  • Bamba M.
    a day

    I really loved her on fame game. She was soooooo good.

  • Samid S.
    2 days

    Not now

  • Bhattacharya A.
    2 days

    Love ❤️

  • Godi A.
    2 days

  • Amos M.
    2 days

    She is more synonymous with dance and dhak dhak and she was successful in that.She is also a clever business woman with dance tutorials and earns well even after 50.

  • Shiuli D.
    2 days

    She was , is and shall remain our very own Marylin Monroe !!!

  • Shashank P.
    2 days

    अरररर मराठी अभिनेत्री जिससे आरएसएस से बदले के लिए कांग्रेस ने इस्तेमाल किया वही न

  • Salini C.
    2 days

    Including me, the entire generation learned numbers by singing ek do teen.

  • Nya K.
    2 days

    Madhuri Dixits poster used to be on all girls room during those days ❤

  • Mahbuob A.
    2 days

    😘

  • Alam S.
    2 days

    Class techer

  • Sam D.
    2 days

    She was good in her initial movies. But then she kind of lost her way and did some really bad but commercially hit films. Saajan for example. Beta and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun too. Her name became synonymous with that of Saroj Khan’s. That’s when the actor in her was over and a star was born and I stopped liking her.

