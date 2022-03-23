back
Madhuri Dixit: More than a "dhak dhak" girl
A national rage in the 90s, she is into her 50s now and looking to make a mark in the world of OTTs. Will she succeed?
23/03/2022 5:27 AM
18 comments
Yash P.17 hours
Now who looks older 🤔 lol
Yash P.17 hours
She did it 👏
Nazneen M.18 hours
Frankly speaking inspit of all the surgeries and make up her age is showing.
Surbhi S.18 hours
Totally a fan of the way she has preserved her looks over the years!!
Ranadwip S.a day
😂😂😂😂
Aisha K.a day
she has always looked elder than salman in movies..
Bamba M.a day
I really loved her on fame game. She was soooooo good.
Samid S.2 days
Not now
Bhattacharya A.2 days
Love ❤️
Godi A.2 days
Amos M.2 days
She is more synonymous with dance and dhak dhak and she was successful in that.She is also a clever business woman with dance tutorials and earns well even after 50.
Shiuli D.2 days
She was , is and shall remain our very own Marylin Monroe !!!
Shashank P.2 days
अरररर मराठी अभिनेत्री जिससे आरएसएस से बदले के लिए कांग्रेस ने इस्तेमाल किया वही न
Salini C.2 days
Including me, the entire generation learned numbers by singing ek do teen.
Nya K.2 days
Madhuri Dixits poster used to be on all girls room during those days ❤
Mahbuob A.2 days
😘
Alam S.2 days
Class techer
Sam D.2 days
She was good in her initial movies. But then she kind of lost her way and did some really bad but commercially hit films. Saajan for example. Beta and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun too. Her name became synonymous with that of Saroj Khan’s. That’s when the actor in her was over and a star was born and I stopped liking her.