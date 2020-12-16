back
Maharashtrian Couple Hosts Baby Shower For Pet
A baby shower of a dif-fur-ent kind... Thanks to Shaila tike for the footage!
16/12/2020 4:27 PM
27 comments
Sai A.3 days
🙏🙏🙏
Muhammad M.5 days
ideas...
Chitra S.5 days
Lovely God bless fur baby and her parents
Mohammed H.5 days
🤮
Kshiti M.5 days
see
Maham J.6 days
😍😍😍
Chandrakant G.6 days
It's okay.... but what is the motive of auch a post? Only comments.
Ganesh R.6 days
Well their pet their wish but very different 😀
Ambreen J.6 days
Jahalat hain yee sab.ajj kay dore main bhi aisay jahil log rehtay hain kay dehke kay heranghi hoti hain
Bina S.6 days
Loved this 👏♥️ such a beautiful family
Shivamil T.6 days
This is for intelligent people https://youtu.be/uxxJ67TOtmA
Pragati S.6 days
very nice..
Rizwan J.6 days
: म्हणजे हे कशाला?
Shriya J.6 days
Shreeda Walwadkar ❤️
Vishnuratha P.6 days
Ok but where is dogy's husband in godhbarayi???he is so important right.
Monica U.6 days
Pagal saale ...aab mundan bhi bana lo inka...waste of money.....thy did it for fun not out of pet luv...
Kamal A.6 days
Waaao love u guys
Zaki K.6 days
People have not seen to poor Hungry. But waste money unused things...
Kahan P.6 days
Don't know why you need to react Haha in these type of post? What wrong with you guys? Its all about feeling to their dog
Sutanuka V.6 days
This is so refreshing to see that people can happily celebrate our customs and traditions in a different manner for a different species. Thank you Brut for showing this... Yes we can do something for the stray also..