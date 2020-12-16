back

Maharashtrian Couple Hosts Baby Shower For Pet

A baby shower of a dif-fur-ent kind... Thanks to Shaila tike for the footage!

16/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 42.7K
  • 42

27 comments

  • Sai A.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Muhammad M.
    5 days

    ideas...

  • Chitra S.
    5 days

    Lovely God bless fur baby and her parents

  • Mohammed H.
    5 days

    🤮

  • Kshiti M.
    5 days

    see

  • Maham J.
    6 days

    😍😍😍

  • Chandrakant G.
    6 days

    It's okay.... but what is the motive of auch a post? Only comments.

  • Ganesh R.
    6 days

    Well their pet their wish but very different 😀

  • Ambreen J.
    6 days

    Jahalat hain yee sab.ajj kay dore main bhi aisay jahil log rehtay hain kay dehke kay heranghi hoti hain

  • Bina S.
    6 days

    Loved this 👏♥️ such a beautiful family

  • Shivamil T.
    6 days

    This is for intelligent people https://youtu.be/uxxJ67TOtmA

  • Pragati S.
    6 days

    very nice..

  • Rizwan J.
    6 days

    : म्हणजे हे कशाला?

  • Shriya J.
    6 days

    Shreeda Walwadkar ❤️

  • Vishnuratha P.
    6 days

    Ok but where is dogy's husband in godhbarayi???he is so important right.

  • Monica U.
    6 days

    Pagal saale ...aab mundan bhi bana lo inka...waste of money.....thy did it for fun not out of pet luv...

  • Kamal A.
    6 days

    Waaao love u guys

  • Zaki K.
    6 days

    People have not seen to poor Hungry. But waste money unused things...

  • Kahan P.
    6 days

    Don't know why you need to react Haha in these type of post? What wrong with you guys? Its all about feeling to their dog

  • Sutanuka V.
    6 days

    This is so refreshing to see that people can happily celebrate our customs and traditions in a different manner for a different species. Thank you Brut for showing this... Yes we can do something for the stray also..

