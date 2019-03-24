Malaika Chats With Kareena On Divorcing Arbaaz

Malaika Arora spoke to Kareena Kapoor Khan about the most challenging decision of her life. \nThe video is courtesy of Ishq FM.
1818 comments
KkBangash F.10/04/2019 19:26
Malakia is really bitch
Renuka C.09/07/2019 10:12
Nice 👌..
Mohd I.08/21/2019 13:37
Kuch too saramkar malika
Dua B.08/21/2019 09:56
Ghtea orat
Mohsin M.08/20/2019 15:11
Bad woman spoiling Indian culture and society. Fir ekdin budhdhi ho kar tragic death maregi, like so many bad women in Bollywood died
Sanaullah K.08/19/2019 11:42
da pura waora
Amdad U.08/18/2019 11:06
Malaika you are nothing but a worst mother
Kashif A.08/17/2019 15:11
xxx
Waseem A.08/15/2019 21:07
Kashmir banay ga pakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰
Nousherine J.08/15/2019 10:56
Stardom make everybody sell their real life story in an word for publicity and money same for lady gaga phibromalgya
Jone G.08/14/2019 20:02
پاکستان میں اس سے اچھی کام والی ماسیاں ھوتی ھیں
Jone G.08/14/2019 20:00
بی بی دنیا اتنی ویلی نہی کہ تیرے مسائل سنے
Abu H.08/13/2019 15:44
https://youtu.be/schS1GO5gW8 With admin permission please subscribe my channel for more motivation and entertainment videos love from#Dubai
Mallika K.08/13/2019 08:13
Kacra
Mohd S.08/12/2019 13:21
This mice wants to be young second time .It is against rules of nature
Anabil C.08/10/2019 17:06
No wonder celebrities changing partners. For most people like you changing clothes is more difficult than changing life partners.
दिव्यांशी र.08/10/2019 17:05
Bache paida krne k baad hi aata h aisa decision...bacho ka bhavisy apni ayasi k liye tabha kr dete h...arey jiske saath jaa rhe ho...jb tumhari pehli nhi smbhali jruri nhi dusri bhi smbhle....achha bhi h smbhl bhi jaati h...to kya bacha kaise khud ko manage krega..uske dimaag mr in sb ka kya asar ho skta h...mgr nhi khud k aish aram chahiye...khud ki ajadi bs ..
Gopal S.08/10/2019 03:16
Nice decision
De R.08/09/2019 22:59
Stupid kareena
Priyanka S.08/09/2019 05:53
Stop promoting such people they are just bad influence!!! Cheating and divorce is never cool....nor are such people!!!