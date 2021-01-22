back
Man Sends T-Shirt On World Tour Amid Covid-19 Restrictions
He was at his lowest when the pandemic briefly took away his job. So this 24-year-old used a T-shirt to send a message of hope across the world… literally.
22/01/2021 2:11 PMupdated: 22/01/2021 2:12 PM
- 15.4K
- 130
- 2
And even more
- 4:02
Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf
- 4:07
Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students
- 3:12
Designer Fashions Beautiful Rajasthani Uniforms
- 3:18
This Dancer Came Packing With Hip-Hop And Humanity
- 3:19
Man Sends T-Shirt On World Tour Amid Covid-19 Restrictions
- 4:16
Kapil Dev On How He Became A Cricketer
2 comments
Omkar S.6 days
Ghumna??bass bc yahi kahi government job k liye try karta bc bait ke khata tha
Brut India6 days
Check out Original New Delhi's channel for full vlogs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGBau9Nttjanq65MZok7Siw