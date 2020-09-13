back

Manipur Boy Creates Covid-Inspired Video Game

Grab the fruits, meds and sanitisers, and most importantly dodge the coronavirus and police… This is Coroboi, an android game designed by a 13-year-old teen from Manipur.

09/13/2020 8:27 AM
  • 37.5k
  • 24

14 comments

  • Anass B.
    a day

    PLAY GAME WITHOUT DOWNLOAD https://out-this-worldd.blogspot.com/2020/09/amazing-game-android-to-play-now-free.html?m=1

  • Pawan H.
    4 days

    Great job

  • Sanjay N.
    4 days

    What is the name of the game?

  • Kishun L.
    4 days

    Good luck.boy

  • Nikhil K.
    4 days

    bakwas game

  • Mohit N.
    4 days

    Great Indian

  • Swati S.
    4 days

    and ab se yahi game khelna, knowledge or time pass dono ho jaega

  • Kavita N.
    4 days

    Good work

  • Ramij R.
    4 days

    bhai ke dekha.

  • Girdhari
    4 days

    Great

  • Mehwish R.
    4 days

    ❤❤

  • Samsudeen A.
    4 days

    Very good all the best for your bright future

  • Umair R.
    4 days

    Very talented boy 😍.

  • Brut India
    6 days

    This game is aimed at propagating the benefits of social distancing: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52616222

