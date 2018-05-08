Manisha Koirala speaks about clinical depression

Actress Manisha Koirala called it: we're all just pretending on social media.
228 comments
Kishan P.06/17/2018 18:01
Misha Patel
Ohbuy I.05/13/2018 16:22
thats very true.. sab faltu ka show off karte hai fb pe.. kfc me ek.bar kya kha liya ki fb pe aise jatate hai ki kfc wale ne uski beti ka hath dediya 😂
Prateek K.05/12/2018 19:59
Don't believe in everything we see on Instagram. They're mostly pretentious.
Ashu S.05/12/2018 19:25
Jo log hahaha react kr rhe ho yaar laanat h aise bekar logo pr . Mtlb kisi bhi baat pe kon hsta h yaar
Prashant K.05/12/2018 19:21
everything has its pros n cons ...so is in the case of social media....
Amruta S.05/12/2018 19:10
couldn’t have been any more apt
Yash G.05/12/2018 18:57
She has survived a cancer...what caused it can u ask her..she had abused her body with smoke n alcohol..she was rich enuf(not lucky) to survive..I wish she had access to social media then...she wud have never got it in first place..that is what a social media.. can do!! If u look in a +ve way...which I know most of u won't...!!
Eva S.05/12/2018 18:33
I disagree. Most ppl don’t pretend on social media. They are happy, something vibrating good in their life so if they wanna post what’s d problem . Plus it’s good way to connect with ppl n spread happiness. If u hv problem then pls don’t be part of social media.
Eva S.05/12/2018 18:33
I disagree. Most ppl don’t pretend on social media. They are happy, something vibrating good in their life so if they wanna post . Plus it’s good way to connect with ppl n spread happiness. If u hv problem then pls don’t come in social media.
Vaibhav D.05/12/2018 18:19
, ,
Rocky S.05/12/2018 17:59
Looking so beautiful
Brijesh S.05/12/2018 17:35
Daru pii kr bola hoga isne
Aastha A.05/12/2018 17:24
True indeed..People will be so lovey dovey with others on social media, fake posts and selfies just for show off But sadly in reality just opposite of what they r pretending to be on these so called social platforms.. Tomorrow is mothers day so many post and pics will be raining in but how many of them spend some quality time with their mother and really ask their mother about her well being ..98 percent people will not... Probably this is what works these days...
Ramesh S.05/12/2018 16:40
Want to married u
Ramesh S.05/12/2018 16:39
I m 30 year old
Ramesh S.05/12/2018 16:38
Will u merry me....
Sarika C.05/12/2018 16:22
Thats true 👍
Suraj C.05/12/2018 16:16
All Nepali r fuck my indian
Fayaz R.05/12/2018 16:08
we miss u love u
Mirza S.05/12/2018 16:03
Brave heroine