back
Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur Pay Tribute to Sushant Singh
During an Instagram live, Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur recalled fond memories of Sushant Singh Rajput and discussed what made him a great actor.
06/17/2020 5:36 PMupdated: 06/17/2020 5:39 PM
PEm C.2 days
Yes sir you rely loved him that is why you couldn't change ur script fr him wen Aditi wanted to have some change in the script,fr his sake u shud have done if u rely love him.All hypocrite ppl..
Fahmida A.2 days
why didn’t you approach. him about before. as a Father😭
Esha D.2 days
Sushant ko khud film produce karna chaiye tha
Enid P.2 days
Sushant was A Unique Soul. Out of this World
Suvarana K.3 days
Cbi
Arun S.3 days
Oh God PPL love him so much, truly we have lost a nicest person, but SIR there is proverb in hindi" Sanp chala gya ab ladhiya pitne se koi fayda nahi.... But many PPL in this so called industry are very happy, unfortunately how could they forget, in this life anything is done will have to bear with...
Vijay M.3 days
CBI enquiry please please please please
Sharafudheen P.3 days
manidammmba Kassa
Radha M.4 days
He is a really a jem & an angel . Justice for SSR please CBI 🇹🇹😭
Ranjita K.4 days
enquiry please on u Maharashtra govt #shame on u Mumbai police
Sudeep D.4 days
Bhai Shekhar Kapur ham sochte the tum bhot bade Director ho, kahin na kahi se apne sapne pure karoge, apni film to bana hi loge. Aaj ek sitara nahi hai hamare beech, hum sab jimmedar hain
Rajesh R.4 days
Cbi enquiry for sushant
Sapna M.4 days
U are right sir
Norma B.4 days
Who ekh farista tha Buth sad ..They kill this boy. He was to good...# Europe
Pravesh K.4 days
Justice for sushant bhai❤
Pravesh K.4 days
Miss you sushant bhai❤
Nidhi J.4 days
I wish the bollywood industry had more such ppl who knew the worth of real talent.. one more wish i have plzzz spare us (the most vulgar movies r made by this idiot and senseless budha)
Sharan R.4 days
Shekhar Kapoor very honest being again.
Gian K.4 days
boycott Bollywood mafias
Mk Y.5 days
Cbi