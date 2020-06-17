back

Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur Pay Tribute to Sushant Singh

During an Instagram live, Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur recalled fond memories of Sushant Singh Rajput and discussed what made him a great actor.

06/17/2020 5:36 PMupdated: 06/17/2020 5:39 PM
  • 4.6m
  • 2.4k

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

1927 comments

  • PEm C.
    2 days

    Yes sir you rely loved him that is why you couldn't change ur script fr him wen Aditi wanted to have some change in the script,fr his sake u shud have done if u rely love him.All hypocrite ppl..

  • Fahmida A.
    2 days

    why didn’t you approach. him about before. as a Father😭

  • Esha D.
    2 days

    Sushant ko khud film produce karna chaiye tha

  • Enid P.
    2 days

    Sushant was A Unique Soul. Out of this World

  • Suvarana K.
    3 days

    Cbi

  • Arun S.
    3 days

    Oh God PPL love him so much, truly we have lost a nicest person, but SIR there is proverb in hindi" Sanp chala gya ab ladhiya pitne se koi fayda nahi.... But many PPL in this so called industry are very happy, unfortunately how could they forget, in this life anything is done will have to bear with...

  • Vijay M.
    3 days

    CBI enquiry please please please please

  • Sharafudheen P.
    3 days

    manidammmba Kassa

  • Radha M.
    4 days

    He is a really a jem & an angel . Justice for SSR please CBI 🇹🇹😭

  • Ranjita K.
    4 days

    enquiry please on u Maharashtra govt #shame on u Mumbai police

  • Sudeep D.
    4 days

    Bhai Shekhar Kapur ham sochte the tum bhot bade Director ho, kahin na kahi se apne sapne pure karoge, apni film to bana hi loge. Aaj ek sitara nahi hai hamare beech, hum sab jimmedar hain

  • Rajesh R.
    4 days

    Cbi enquiry for sushant

  • Sapna M.
    4 days

    U are right sir

  • Norma B.
    4 days

    Who ekh farista tha Buth sad ..They kill this boy. He was to good...# Europe

  • Pravesh K.
    4 days

    Justice for sushant bhai❤

  • Pravesh K.
    4 days

    Miss you sushant bhai❤

  • Nidhi J.
    4 days

    I wish the bollywood industry had more such ppl who knew the worth of real talent.. one more wish i have plzzz spare us (the most vulgar movies r made by this idiot and senseless budha)

  • Sharan R.
    4 days

    Shekhar Kapoor very honest being again.

  • Gian K.
    4 days

    boycott Bollywood mafias

  • Mk Y.
    5 days

    Cbi