Meet Amol Palekar: The Reluctant Actor

Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are compared to him. He introduced middle-of-the-road cinema in 70s Bollywood. This is the story of an actor who redefined the image of the “hero” with his simplicity. He turns 76 today.

24/11/2020 5:50 PMupdated: 24/11/2020 5:51 PM
  • 454.6K
  • 297

230 comments

  • Meeta C.
    10 hours

    I just love him.. fortunate enough to met him in person... what a wonderful actor and a person! 👍👍👍🙏

  • Indu S.
    12 hours

    One of my favorite actors.....

  • Valli G.
    14 hours

    A versatile actor..still like many of his movies

  • Faruk S.
    14 hours

    Arguably the best there was, is and ever will be. What an actor seriously.

  • Mamta D.
    15 hours

    My all time favorite....

  • Ramya K.
    15 hours

    My all time favourite.Great actor.

  • Vaishali H.
    15 hours

    Strange ,he is so un hero like but was one of my fav from the ragShree movies to his refreshing comedy...the innocence ,the natural talent and the simplicity of the times ....ohhh I do miss those kind of movies

  • Sandeep M.
    15 hours

    Happy birthday Sir🎂🎉🎁God bless you.

  • Ashutosh C.
    16 hours

    Happy Birthday Amol ji

  • Sayali N.
    16 hours

    He is n will always be a great actor🙏

  • Yera M.
    16 hours

    Happy birthday 🎂

  • Bhardwaj S.
    16 hours

    Indeed a best actor...

  • Ranganath H.
    16 hours

    Last words meaningfully what a thought hat's up 🙏👌👌👌👌👍...

  • Abhinav G.
    17 hours

    👍

  • Asmita J.
    17 hours

    Versatile actor

  • Swati M.
    18 hours

    I adore him

  • Meena A.
    18 hours

    Simplest Family entertainer actor.feels common man life style.

  • Bhavana B.
    18 hours

    A believable hero.. 💗 And indeed a very good actor

  • Abhinav K.
    19 hours

    Whenever any of his movie comes to any channel, I used to watch the acting.He play finest role.Due respect

  • Maya N.
    19 hours

    I used to like his movies! I have seen many of his movies!

