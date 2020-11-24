back
Meet Amol Palekar: The Reluctant Actor
Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are compared to him. He introduced middle-of-the-road cinema in 70s Bollywood. This is the story of an actor who redefined the image of the “hero” with his simplicity. He turns 76 today.
24/11/2020 5:50 PMupdated: 24/11/2020 5:51 PM
230 comments
Meeta C.10 hours
I just love him.. fortunate enough to met him in person... what a wonderful actor and a person! 👍👍👍🙏
Indu S.12 hours
One of my favorite actors.....
Valli G.14 hours
A versatile actor..still like many of his movies
Faruk S.14 hours
Arguably the best there was, is and ever will be. What an actor seriously.
Mamta D.15 hours
My all time favorite....
Ramya K.15 hours
My all time favourite.Great actor.
Vaishali H.15 hours
Strange ,he is so un hero like but was one of my fav from the ragShree movies to his refreshing comedy...the innocence ,the natural talent and the simplicity of the times ....ohhh I do miss those kind of movies
Sandeep M.15 hours
Happy birthday Sir🎂🎉🎁God bless you.
Ashutosh C.16 hours
Happy Birthday Amol ji
Sayali N.16 hours
He is n will always be a great actor🙏
Yera M.16 hours
Happy birthday 🎂
Bhardwaj S.16 hours
Indeed a best actor...
Ranganath H.16 hours
Last words meaningfully what a thought hat's up 🙏👌👌👌👌👍...
Abhinav G.17 hours
👍
Asmita J.17 hours
Versatile actor
Swati M.18 hours
I adore him
Meena A.18 hours
Simplest Family entertainer actor.feels common man life style.
Bhavana B.18 hours
A believable hero.. 💗 And indeed a very good actor
Abhinav K.19 hours
Whenever any of his movie comes to any channel, I used to watch the acting.He play finest role.Due respect
Maya N.19 hours
I used to like his movies! I have seen many of his movies!