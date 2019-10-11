Meet Big B

Today, he turned 77. He fought bankruptcy, scandal and legal battles, but he's always come back up.
137 comments
Venkatesh K.10/31/2019 10:17
https://youtu.be/zXlcHQMZ9bQ This is my team independent film *RIP humanity* Plz share & like, support Jai bharath Thank you all😊
Nay L.10/31/2019 08:01
We all love A. Bachchan and family. Great Actor!
Naveen R.10/30/2019 16:33
Happy birthday🎂🎁🎉👑 saheb ji ko salam
Mantoo M.10/30/2019 14:24
Very good nice look aamitab ji
Chandresh N.10/29/2019 17:01
Adwans to your Happy birthday big B sir
Jeetu S.10/29/2019 02:33
Nice😄
Krishna K.10/28/2019 12:26
Itna acha baat ho rha hai kaun haha react kar raha hai.. Ajeeb hai
Ajab B.10/28/2019 07:14
Nehru se Kya relation tha
Sulekha S.10/28/2019 04:20
Apke shaan m kahne ke liye shabdh hi nhi h nhi sr ji
Gopal L.10/27/2019 17:20
Boss
Dipesh S.10/27/2019 13:05
Happy diwali 😊
Lakh W.10/26/2019 20:44
Nice video
Rafik P.10/26/2019 18:44
Skutr
Riku C.10/26/2019 13:41
Fantastic great man
Sandeep V.10/26/2019 13:40
I love you sir
Aklesh S.10/26/2019 07:06
Hero of the universa....Happy Birthday Sir......May God Bless u wid Healthy nd lònggģgģ life
Pinkesh S.10/26/2019 03:59
Passion discipline humbleness courage hardwork etc makes bigb
Kavita S.10/25/2019 15:49
Yes it is fantastic
Babu K.10/25/2019 08:22
Babu Khan
Rahul R.10/24/2019 16:48
The one &Only.....