Meet Bollywood’s Stuntwoman Sanober Pardiwalla

She is a superstar behind the scenes and you may know her from these action packed performances. Sanober Pardiwalla

07/25/2020 3:27 PM
357 comments

  • Sanjay P.
    a day

    She can be a good actor. Action directors should give her a lead role in movie... I think she wuld do better than chananya zAlia...deepika...

  • Rashi R.
    2 days

    She is Amazing artist..

  • Raising S.
    2 days

    Looks so much better than heroine's

  • Leon M.
    3 days

    I am so glad that we have a female stunner who does stuns for female actresses. You are absolutely a brave personality. Please keep it up. You an inspiration for other's who are week at heart. God bless you dear.

  • Astha S.
    3 days

    Thank you for showing us real heroes 🦸🏻‍♀️ 🦸🏻‍♂️

  • FaLak J.
    4 days

    Amazing woman

  • Akshata I.
    4 days

    ♥️♥️♥️♥️

  • Afsana N.
    4 days

    Great ✌️

  • Nantha K.
    4 days

    You are amazing, an inspiration and outstanding Leader. Continue your Stunt work.

  • Garima S.
    4 days

    U R DIVA 200 movies not a joke it sheer hard work ,interest good to know you

  • Sankar M.
    4 days

    I CAN FLY ABOVE THE ALPS MOUNTAN BY THE MIND'S VEHICLE.

  • Sankeerth N.
    4 days

    She's really great salute

  • Emil V.
    5 days

    Biopic coming soon 😀

  • Dheeraj S.
    5 days

    Great work madam

  • Ankit B.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/bn6B5XKmQ5M

  • Shivani G.
    5 days

    more power to u girl. bravo

  • Pradeep G.
    5 days

    Simply awesome.

  • Supteshna D.
    5 days

    the true heroines

  • Lisha C.
    6 days

    Why doesn’t anyone talk about how BOLLYWOOD HATES INDIAN PEOPLE? By putting Europeans in Bollywood movies? Last time I checked Bollywood was supposed to be a representation of the Indian people and Indian talent. When you put European people in Bollywood movies how are you representing Indian people or celebrating the talent of the Indian people?!? Are you calling Indian people subhuman? ugly? or less than? If anyone has a problem with this comment then come on, debate me!

  • Radhika S.
    6 days

    Nice

