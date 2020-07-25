back
Meet Bollywood’s Stuntwoman Sanober Pardiwalla
She is a superstar behind the scenes and you may know her from these action packed performances. Sanober Pardiwalla
07/25/2020 3:27 PM
357 comments
Sanjay P.a day
She can be a good actor. Action directors should give her a lead role in movie... I think she wuld do better than chananya zAlia...deepika...
Rashi R.2 days
She is Amazing artist..
Raising S.2 days
Looks so much better than heroine's
Leon M.3 days
I am so glad that we have a female stunner who does stuns for female actresses. You are absolutely a brave personality. Please keep it up. You an inspiration for other's who are week at heart. God bless you dear.
Astha S.3 days
Thank you for showing us real heroes 🦸🏻♀️ 🦸🏻♂️
FaLak J.4 days
Amazing woman
Akshata I.4 days
♥️♥️♥️♥️
Afsana N.4 days
Great ✌️
Nantha K.4 days
You are amazing, an inspiration and outstanding Leader. Continue your Stunt work.
Garima S.4 days
U R DIVA 200 movies not a joke it sheer hard work ,interest good to know you
Sankar M.4 days
I CAN FLY ABOVE THE ALPS MOUNTAN BY THE MIND'S VEHICLE.
Sankeerth N.4 days
She's really great salute
Emil V.5 days
Biopic coming soon 😀
Dheeraj S.5 days
Great work madam
Ankit B.5 days
Shivani G.5 days
more power to u girl. bravo
Pradeep G.5 days
Simply awesome.
Supteshna D.5 days
the true heroines
Lisha C.6 days
Why doesn’t anyone talk about how BOLLYWOOD HATES INDIAN PEOPLE? By putting Europeans in Bollywood movies? Last time I checked Bollywood was supposed to be a representation of the Indian people and Indian talent. When you put European people in Bollywood movies how are you representing Indian people or celebrating the talent of the Indian people?!? Are you calling Indian people subhuman? ugly? or less than? If anyone has a problem with this comment then come on, debate me!
Radhika S.6 days
Nice