back

Meet Brain Behind Entertaining Mumbai Police Twitter Account

Meet the person behind Mumbai police's hilarious Twitter account.

02/17/2019 12:27 PMupdated: 08/26/2020 4:04 PM
  • 64.6k
  • 68

And even more

  1. 3:45

    Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories

  2. 5:25

    Nawaz On Being Called One Of India’s Greatest Actors

  3. 3:00

    Vir Das On His Virtual Comedy Shows

  4. 3:07

    Meet Hydroman: The Guy Who Dances Under Water

  5. 5:22

    Sonakshi Sinha Launches Anti-Trolling Campaign

  6. 5:44

    Shruti Haasan On Plastic Surgery, Pandemic and People

27 comments

  • Tanya T.
    03/11/2019 12:31

    omg

  • Soumya B.
    03/11/2019 08:54

    Kolkata Police

  • Shrinidhi P.
    02/25/2019 22:26

    Kishoth Madhusoothanan

  • Kavya P.
    02/21/2019 03:11

    u cud do this too!! With ur witiness

  • Hitesh P.
    02/20/2019 15:57

    Bro you should cover Banglore police ! The personal full on banger.

  • Amit J.
    02/20/2019 15:43

    Smart and attractive too ❤️

  • Aahan B.
    02/20/2019 10:04

    Akanksha Vadodara police ka Kya khayal hai? 😂🤙🏻

  • Amaravila B.
    02/19/2019 15:07

    Most cruel police in india

  • Komal A.
    02/19/2019 06:26

    Look at this 😍❤

  • Monika B.
    02/19/2019 05:54

    Good work👍

  • Megha D.
    02/18/2019 07:25

    mil gayi .. surprise 😁

  • Mohammed S.
    02/18/2019 02:21

    Just have a look at kerala police fb handle , they're marvelous

  • Falit G.
    02/17/2019 18:59

    Always wanted to know this. Wasn't expecting it to be someone outside the police department though. 😅

  • Gaurav M.
    02/17/2019 18:28

    & Check this out

  • Saloni G.
    02/17/2019 16:56

    it's revealed.

  • Amit M.
    02/17/2019 16:14

    Great initiatives... India needs such talents and should get out of the old school ideas..

  • Anoop N.
    02/17/2019 16:07

    Kerala Police

  • Arun J.
    02/17/2019 15:26

    Then you've never checked yet!

  • Charit R.
    02/17/2019 15:03

    Not fear, but probably... Corruption.

  • Manoj M.
    02/17/2019 13:59

    Milind Mascarenhas

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.