Meet Chak De!’s “Soimoi Kerketa, India”
Remember the girl from Jharkhand in Chak De! India? Where is Soimoi Kerketa aka Nisha Nair now?
26/02/2022 2:57 PMupdated: 01/03/2022 11:15 AM
- 478.4K
- 4.9K
- 45
32 comments
Priyanka K.9 hours
Hi I am sister
Ar M.13 hours
he bagh tujhi classmate
Salim H.18 hours
The Most Important thing is ,you are Satisfied .
Simran V.a day
Superb … golden memories of chak de INDIA 🇮🇳
Joanna D.a day
She is and always will be awesome! Friends and beyond ❤️
Vipul S.a day
nairrrr
Seema L.a day
Keep it up! 👍
Meenakshi A.a day
Such an amazing thing.... We are teacher bro 🥰
Velvin L.2 days
She worked for 3 Global Services in Mumbai, Malad. I was thr at the same time.
Brut India2 days
What are investing lessons one can learn from Chak De! India? https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/banking/finance/banking/episode-33-lessons-on-investing-from-the-movie-chak-de-india/articleshow/89562419.cms
Farheen H.2 days
as you were curious
Nisha V.2 days
Thank you for this appreciation ❤️
Vikram J.2 days
That smile on your face says it all
Madhurr M.2 days
this is awesome sir
Rahul K.2 days
Like Woww Wish you the best for the coming future
Radha C.2 days
Congratulations 🙏
Karunesh K.2 days
My problem is I m not that type of person u can't forced me for doing anything I love freedom can't follow instructions it's reality
Elaine I.3 days
Congratulations 😘🥰 I would love to have you as my daughters hockey coach 😊
Rajani T.3 days
so proud of u
Lavinia D.3 days
So cool Nisha Nair