back
Meet Chandan Roy Sanyal
People know him as Bhopa Swami from 'Aashram', Mikhail from 'Kaminey'… But who is he, really? Chandan Roy Sanyal told Brut his story in his own style.
15/10/2021 2:59 PMupdated: 15/10/2021 3:01 PM
- 99.9K
- 626
- 17
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
Syeda S.3 days
Super
Minesh P.3 days
better actor then many star kids
Akshay J.3 days
Japnaam.... Baba jane mann ki baat
Peyush K.4 days
He did really well in this series called Kali too
Rraj C.4 days
Hii Chandan how are you... Hope you recognize me.. I have seen your struggling days but today happy to see you in this position
Rajesh S.4 days
Hi
Javed R.4 days
U r seems to be a very clear hearted person,,,
Austine S.4 days
Thanks for the profit you send me Esther, You all should trade with her, Just click on the link 👇 https://instagram.com/estherschneider55?utm_medium=copy_link
Moaviya S.4 days
He also acted FALTU.. The scholar studious guy.
Salim M.4 days
भुप्पा🤣
Brut India4 days
He's playing the anti-hero in his film 'Sanak' where his character needed to, "evoke fear". Here's all that it took for him to assume the role: https://www.mid-day.com/entertainment/bollywood-news/article/chandan-roy-sanyal-on-p[…]he-anti-hero-in-sanak-character-needed-to-evoke-fear-23196676
Er A.4 days
Japnam !
Martina S.4 days
zakir husain college se h ye 😅😅