back

Meet Chandan Roy Sanyal

People know him as Bhopa Swami from 'Aashram', Mikhail from 'Kaminey'… But who is he, really? Chandan Roy Sanyal told Brut his story in his own style.

15/10/2021 2:59 PMupdated: 15/10/2021 3:01 PM
  • 99.9K
  • 17

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 6:31

    Ranbir Kapoor And Rajeev Masand In Conversation

  2. 5:13

    Meet Chandan Roy Sanyal

  3. 3:02

    When An Indian Met An American Busker

  4. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

  5. 4:26

    How Kalki Koechlin Got The 'Dev D' Role

  6. 4:10

    What Being Miss Universe Meant To Sushmita Sen

13 comments

  • Syeda S.
    3 days

    Super

  • Minesh P.
    3 days

    better actor then many star kids

  • Akshay J.
    3 days

    Japnaam.... Baba jane mann ki baat

  • Peyush K.
    4 days

    He did really well in this series called Kali too

  • Rraj C.
    4 days

    Hii Chandan how are you... Hope you recognize me.. I have seen your struggling days but today happy to see you in this position

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Hi

  • Javed R.
    4 days

    U r seems to be a very clear hearted person,,,

  • Austine S.
    4 days

    Thanks for the profit you send me Esther, You all should trade with her, Just click on the link 👇 https://instagram.com/estherschneider55?utm_medium=copy_link

  • Moaviya S.
    4 days

    He also acted FALTU.. The scholar studious guy.

  • Salim M.
    4 days

    भुप्पा🤣

  • Brut India
    4 days

    He's playing the anti-hero in his film 'Sanak' where his character needed to, "evoke fear". Here's all that it took for him to assume the role: https://www.mid-day.com/entertainment/bollywood-news/article/chandan-roy-sanyal-on-p[…]he-anti-hero-in-sanak-character-needed-to-evoke-fear-23196676

  • Er A.
    4 days

    Japnam !

  • Martina S.
    4 days

    zakir husain college se h ye 😅😅

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.